Morning Skate Report: March 28, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-25-8) face-off against the Winnipeg Jets (44-22-6) in the third of a four-game road trip on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

Thursday’s game is the third and final meeting between Vegas and Winnipeg this season. The Golden Knights are 2-0-0 against the Jets this season.

The Golden Knights are 6-3-1 in their last 10 outings, while the Jets are 4-5-1.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

William Carrier – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jonathan Marchessault – four goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record William Karlsson, 43)

Ivan Barbashev - five games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson - eight games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb - eight games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Alec Martinez - seven assists away from 200 career assists

Jack Eichel - two assists away from 300 career assists

Brett Howden - two points away from 100 career points

Logan Thompson - four games away from 100 career games

Nicolas Roy - nine games away from 300 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 62 points (39G, 23A)

Jack Eichel – 56 points (24G, 32A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

William Karlsson – 49 points (25G, 24A)

Chandler Stephenson – 45 points (15G, 30A)

Ivan Barbashev – 40 points (16G, 24A)

Noah Hanifin – 40 points (11G, 29A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Nashville Predators, 5-4, in overtime on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena. Ivan Barbashev, Brett Howden, Shea Theodore and William Karlsson all found the back of the net to help Vegas build a 4-1 lead. The Predators scored three times in the third before Roman Josi's overtime winner lifted Nashville to the 5-4 victory.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESVegas holds a 2-0-0 record against Winnipeg so far this season. The first meeting on Oct. 19 at Canada Life Centre resulted in a 5-3 victory for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault, Brett Howden, Alec Martinez, Jack Eichel, and Nicolas Roy all found the back of the net in the win. On Nov. 2 at T-Mobile Arena, Vegas posted another five-goal game against Winnipeg in a 5-2 win. Marchessault scored a hat trick, while William Karlsson and Ivan Barbashev netted the other two goals for the Golden Knights. Marchessault's four points (4G) against the Jets are the most by any Golden Knight this year.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Winnipeg Jets have soared to third place in the Central Division with a 44-22-6 record and 94 points through 72 games. Heading into Thursday’s game, they are on a four-game losing streak having dropped games to the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils. Mark Scheifele is the club’s leading scorer with 64 points (22G, 42A). The Jets made a splash during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline when they acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Devils in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 307th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Jets to 9-6-2 and give Vegas six consecutive wins against Winnipeg

-Give Vegas 88 points on the season

-Tally the 12th victory of the season against a Central Division team

KEYS TO THE GAME

Full 60: The Golden Knights failed to maintain their 4-1 lead against the Predators on Tuesday night and let the third period get away from them. “We played a great 40 minutes,” Noah Hanifin said after Tuesday’s overtime loss. “But playing that complete 60 is something we’ve got to get better at.”

Racking up points: Despite Vegas only securing one point in Tuesday’s loss, every point at this time of year is crucial in the playoff hunt. Entering Thursday’s game, the Golden Knights hold a WC2 spot in the standings and need just two points to overtake the Los Angeles Kings.