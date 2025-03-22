Morning Skate Report: March 22, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (40-20-8) face off against the Detroit Red Wings (32-30-6) for the final time this season on Saturday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his second hat trick of the season on Thursday night to become the first Golden Knight to hit the 30-goal mark this season.

Vegas faces Detroit for the second time in six days. The Golden Knights fell to the Red Wings, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

The Golden Knights have the second-best power play in the league (28.9%), just behind the Winnipeg Jets (30%).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jack Eichel – Seven goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Keegan Kolesar – One point away from 100 career points

Ilya Samsonov – Two games from 200 career games

Nicolas Roy – Three assists away from 100 career assists

Mark Stone – Four assists from 400 career assists

Jack Eichel – Four points from 600 career points

Tomas Hertl – Five assists from 300 career assists

Mark Stone – Six games away from 700 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 82 points (21G, 61A)

Mark Stone – 58 points (17G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 55 points (27G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 46 points (30G, 16A)

Ivan Barbashev – 43 points (20G, 23A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights closed out their season series against the Boston Bruins with a 5-1 win on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. After a scoreless first period, Vegas took control of the game, scoring five consecutive goals. Pavel Dorofeyev recorded his second career hat trick, Brett Howden netted his 19th goal of the 2024-25 season, and Ivan Barbashev cleared the 20-goal mark for the second time in his career. The Bruins got on the board late in the third, but the Golden Knights skated away with the 5-1 win and the series sweep.

SEASON SERIES

The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Detroit Red Wings, 3-0, Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena in the last game of their four-game road trip. Albert Johansson, Lucas Raymond, and Marco Kasper each netted a goal for the Red Wings.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Red Wings enter the tilt against the Golden Knights with a 32-30-6 record and 70 points. Detroit sits in sixth place in the Atlantic Division and is four points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Red Wings enter Saturday’s game coming off a 4-1 loss against the Washington Capitals, where captain Dylan Larkin scored the lone goal for Detroit. Lucas Raymond leads the team with 69 points (23G, 46A), followed by Dylan Larkin with 60 points (28G, 32A), and DeBrincat with 58 points (31G, 27A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 40-20-8, 88 points

Edmonton Oilers – 40-24-5, 85 points

Los Angeles Kings – 37-21-9, 83 points

Vancouver Canucks – 32-25-12, 76 points

Calgary Flames – 32-25-11, 75 points

Anaheim Ducks – 30-31-8, 68 points

Seattle Kraken – 30-35-5, 65 points

San Jose Sharks – 18-42-9, 45 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 353rd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 6-6-1 all-time record against Detroit

- Give the Golden Knights a 26-7-3 record at home

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Power of Pace: Vegas controlled the pace in Thursday's win against Boston. The Golden Knights will look to replicate that against the Red Wings who shut Vegas out earlier this week.

Strength in Numbers: The Golden Knights have held the top spot of the Pacific Division since Feb. 22. With a key forward in William Karlsson back in the lineup, the Golden Knights will rely on depth going forward.