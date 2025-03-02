Morning Skate Report: March 2, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-18-6) face off against the New Jersey Devils (33-22-6) for the last time this season on Sunday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Vegas has recorded 45 points at home this season to tie for second amongst all teams with the Carolina Hurricanes. The Golden Knights will play their second game of a five-game homestand on Sunday.

Brayden McNabb is set to skate in his 800th career game.

Zach Whitecloud will play in his 300th career game.

Jack Eichel broke the franchise record for assists in a single season when we notched his 51st helper in Thursday's win against Chicago.

The Golden Knights' power play is clicking at 29.6 percent to rank third in the league.

Brett Howden is on a four-game point streak, the longest of his career.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Three games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Nine goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One game away from 800 career games

Zach Whitecloud – One game away from 300 career games

Jack Eichel – Three games away from 600 career games

Nicolas Roy – Five assists away from 100 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Nine assists from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 70 points (19G, 51A)

Mark Stone – 50 points (15G, 35A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 46 points (23G, 23A)

Ivan Barbashev – 39 points (18G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 37 points (24G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights opened up their five-game homestand with a 7-5 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. In the first period, Keegan Kolesar scored his first goal of the night to give Vegas an early 1-0 lead. Nick Foligno scored for Chicago to even up the score. The Golden Knights responded with four consecutive goals from Nicolas Hague (1G), Ivan Barbashev (2G, 2A), Tomas Hertl (1G, 1A), and Pavel Dorofeyev (1G) to make it 5-1 in the first period. The four goals matched a franchise high for scored in a single frame. In the second period, Chicago cut the lead 5-3 with the help from Colton Dach and Ethan Del Mastro. Kolesar answered for Vegas in the same frame with his second goal of the night to make it 6-3 and record his sixth multi-point of the season. In the final frame, Chicago closed the gap to 6-5, but Barbashev's empty-net goal sealed the win.

SEASON SERIESVegas picked up a 3-1 win against New Jersey in their only prior matchup this season on Feb. 6 at Prudential Center. Nicolas Roy, Shea Theodore and Jack Eichel scored for the Golden Knights as they halted their four-game losing streak.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New Jersey Devils enter Sunday’s matchup with 72 points to sit third in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey is 2-1-0 through three of five consecutive road games. The Devils defeated the Utah Hockey Club, 3-1, on Saturday night at Delta Center. Jack Hughes leads the team in scoring with 69 points (27G, 42A), followed closely by Jesper Bratt with 68 points (17G, 51A) and Nico Hischier with 46 points (24G, 22A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 35-18-6, 76 points

Edmonton Oilers – 35-21-4, 74 points

Los Angeles Kings – 31-19-8, 70 points

Vancouver Canucks – 27-22-11, 65 points

Calgary Flames – 28-23-8, 64 points

Anaheim Ducks – 26-26-7, 59 points

Seattle Kraken – 26-31-4, 56 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-37-9, 39 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 348th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 9-2-3 all-time record against the Devils

- Give the Golden Knights a 21-6-3 record at home

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Spring Cleaning: The Golden Knights have gone 2-1-0 so far since their return from the 4Nations break. Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he wants the team to clean up its game as Vegas has allowed five goals in each of its last two games.

Homegrown Nabber: Brayden McNabb will skate in his 800th career game right at home at The Fortress. McNabb has appeared in the most games in franchise history (561) and the long-time Golden Knight will look to guide his team to another win on home ice.