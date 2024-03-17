Morning Skate Report: March 17, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-24-7) return home to The Fortress to begin their four-game homestand against the New Jersey Devils (32-31-4) on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Sunday's game is the second and final meeting between Vegas and New Jersey this season. The Devils picked up a 6-5 overtime win when the teams met earlier this season in New Jersey.

The Golden Knights are 3-6-1 in their last 10 contests, while the New Jersey Devils have gone 6-4-0.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – two games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight; six goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Ivan Barbashev – one game away from 500 career games; two goals away from 100 career goals

Jack Eichel – four points away from 500 career points; four assists away from 300 career assists

Shea Theodore – five points away from 300 career points

VGK LEADING SCORERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 58 points (37G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jack Eichel – 50 points (20G, 30A)

William Karlsson – 45 points (23G, 22A)

Chandler Stephenson – 40 points (14G, 26A)

Ivan Barbashev – 38 points (14G, 24A)

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas fell to the Calgary Flames in a 4-1 contest on Thursday. Anthony Mantha scored his first goal as a Golden Knight before the Flames scored four straight to skate away with the two points.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The New Jersey Devils took the first meeting between the two clubs in a 6-5 overtime victory on Jan. 22 at Prudential Center. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals wile Pavel Dorofeyev, Chandler Stephenson and Nicolas Roy also scored to help Vegas get to overtime.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New Jersey Devils are in the midst of a four-game road trip in which they defeated the Dallas Stars, 6-2, before falling to the Arizona Coyotes in a 4-1 contest on Saturday. With a 32-31-4 record, and 68 points, the Devils hold the sixth spot in the Metropolitan Division and are six points out of a playoff spot in the East. Jesper Bratt leads the club in points with 65 (22G, 43A) and Jack Hughes sits close behind with 63 (21G, 42A). As for goaltending, Jake Allen and Kaapo Kahkonen both joined the team at the trade deadline and are looking to make an impact with their new club. The New Jersey Devils' special teams are 21.8% on the man advantage and 79.5% on the kill so far this season.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 303rd win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record to against the Devils to 7-2-3

-Give Vegas 79 points on the season

-Earn a 7-1-0 record against Metropolitan Division teams at The Fortress in 2023-24

KEYS TO THE GAME

Have to Want It: Playing a full 60 minutes and having consistency in the parts of the game the Golden Knights excel at was an emphasis for head coach Bruce Cassidy with his players at practice on Saturday. Vegas has to want to win to skate away with the two points.

Take Care of the Lead: In their last meeting, the Devils managed to overtake the Golden Knights lead twice during the game. Protecting the lead will be a key to the game against New Jersey.

**MORE GOLDEN KNIGHTS NEWS**

SINGLE GAME TICKETS

HOW TO WATCH THE GOLDEN KNIGHTS

RETURN TO HOMEPAGE