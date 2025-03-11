Morning Skate Report: March 11, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-19-6) begin a four-game road trip on as they battle the Pittsburgh Penguins (25-31-10) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PT at PPG Paints Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Tomas Hertl recorded his first hat trick as a Golden Knight in Sunday’s loss to the Kings. Hertl’s second goal logged his 12th power-play goal of the season, marking a new franchise record for power-play goals in a single season and new career high.

Reilly Smith played in his 900th career game on Sunday and tallied his first point since returning to the Golden Knights.

Brayden McNabb sits at the top of the league with +35 rating and marks a career high +/- rating.

Jack Eichel is one point shy of matching the most points scored by a Golden Knight in a single season, currently held by William Karlsson (78 points, 2017-28).

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One assist away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Eight goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – Four assists away from 100 career assists

Ilya Samsonov – Four games from 200 career games

Mark Stone – Six assists from 400 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Seven assists from 300 career assists

Jack Eichel – Nine points from 600 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 77 points (20G, 57A)

Mark Stone – 56 points (17G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 52 points (27G, 25A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Ivan Barbashev – 41 points (19G, 22A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 39 points (24G, 15A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 6-5, on Sunday evening at T-Mobile Arena. Tomas Hertl scored his first hat trick since Dec. 5, 2023, and first hat trick as a Golden Knight. Vegas fell behind by three goals before Nicolas Roy scored the first goal for Vegas, followed by Hertl’s first goal of the night. Los Angeles tacked on two more goals to make the score 5-2. Hertl scored twice in the third, and Brandon Saad recorded his fourth goal with Vegas, however Los Angeles took the divisional battle to close out the season series.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas shut out the Penguins, 4-0, with Ilya Samsonov earning his second shutout on the season. Tanner Pearson, Ivan Barbashev, Brandon Saad, and Mark Stone all recorded goals for the Golden Knights. Stone tallied a three-point (1G, 2A) night, and Pearson tallied a two-point (1G, 1A) night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

After losing four straight since March 1, including the shutout against Vegas on Friday, Pittsburgh picked up their first win of the month in a 3-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Evgeni Malkin scored first, and Sidney Crosby scored the last two goals for the Penguins in the win. The Penguins remain in last place in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 25-31-10 and 60 points. Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 68 points (21G, 47A), followed by Rickard Rakell with 54 points (29G, 25A), and Bryan Rust with 47 points (21G, 26A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 38-19-6, 82 points

Edmonton Oilers – 37-23-4, 78 points

Los Angeles Kings – 33-20-9, 75 points

Calgary Flames – 30-23-10, 70 points

Vancouver Canucks – 29-23-11, 69 points

Anaheim Ducks – 28-28-7, 63 points

Seattle Kraken – 27-34-4, 58 points

San Jose Sharks – 17-39-9, 43 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 351st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 7-7-0 all-time record against Pittsburgh

- Give the Golden Knights a 15-12-3 record on the road this season

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Start Strong: The Golden Knights have a 22-7-5 record when scoring the game's first goal. Forward Nicolas Roy said after Sunday's loss to the Kings that minimizing turnovers will help Vegas start stronger in the final month of the regular season.

Attention to Detail: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy stated after Sunday’s loss that the team did not have attention to detail with the puck. In order to win games, the team needs to have better puck management, which Cassidy believes the team will be better with on this road trip.