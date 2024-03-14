Morning Skate Report: March 14, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-23-7) take on the Calgary Flames (31-29-5) for the final time this season on Thursday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Thursday’s game is the fourth and final meeting of the season between Vegas and Calgary.

Vegas is 3-6-1 in its last 10, while Calgary is 6-4-0.

VGK MILESTONE WATCHJonathan Marchessault – three games away from 500 games as a Golden Knight; six goals away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCHBen Hutton – one game away from 500 career games played

Ivan Barbashev – two goals away from 100 career goals; two games away from 500 career games

Jack Eichel – four points away from 500 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERSJonathan Marchessault – 58 points (37G, 21A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Jack Eichel – 50 points (20G, 30A)

William Karlsson – 45 points (23G, 22A)

Chandler Stephenson – 40 points (14G, 26A)

Ivan Barbashev – 38 points (14G, 24A)

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights defeated the Seattle Kraken, 5-4 in overtime, on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in regulation before Jack Eichel netted the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime. Goals from William Karlsson and Marchessault in the third period helped the Golden Knights erase a 4-2 deficit to send the game to extra time. Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for Vegas as he recorded his ninth goal of the season.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESThe Golden Knights have a 1-2-0 record against the Flames the season. The Flames took a 2-1 overtime win in the first matchup on Nov. 27 in Calgary as William Karlsson scored the only goal for Vegas. The teams met again in Vegas two weeks later as the Golden Knights won, 5-4, in overtime after Mark Stone netted his tenth of the season a minute into the extra period. The third meeting happened on Jan. 13 with Chandler Stephenson tallying the only goal for Vegas in a 3-1 loss.

OPPOSITION UPDATEThe Calgary Flames hold sixth place in the Pacific Division with 67 points, ten points out of the second Wild Card spot. The Flames fell, 6-2, to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night, marking their third loss in a row. Nazem Kadri (22G, 34A) leads the team in points with 56. Vegas and Calgary were trading partners ahead of the Trade Deadline as the Golden Knights acquired Noah Hanifin from the Flames in exchange for Daniil Miromanov, a 2026 first round pick and a conditional 2025 third round pick.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 303rd win in franchise history

-Extend the win streak to three games

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Flames to 14-7-1

KEYS TO THE GAME

Continued Confidence: Vegas showed it's never out of a game when the team dug its way out of a two-goal hole on Tuesday against Seattle. The Golden Knights will look to channel the energy that drove the comeback against the Kraken to stay hot against the Flames.

Strong Offense: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy said he was pleased with the team's depth creating offense and credits that depth for the reason the team was able to stay in the game and ultimately win.