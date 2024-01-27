Morning Skate Report: Jan. 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-6) finish out their four-game road swing before All-Star break against the Detroit Red Wings (25-18-5) on Saturday at 4 p.m. PT at Little Caesars Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Vegas and Detroit face off for the first time this season in Saturday's matchup.

Both the Golden Knights and Red Wings are 7-2-1 in their last ten games.

The Golden Knights have earned points in six straight games (5-0-1) and look to extend the streak against the Red Wings.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Alec Martinez – two games away from 200 as a Golden Knight

Chandler Stephenson – three games away from 300 as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 career points

Logan Thompson – two wins away from 50 career wins

Alex Pietrangelo – four games away from 1,000 career games

Ivan Barbashev - four goals away from 100 career goals

Alec Martinez - five games away from 800 career games

Brett Howden - five points away from 100 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 49 points (15G, 34A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 40 points (25G, 15A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 29 points (12G, 17A)

Chandler Stephenson – 26 points (8G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the New York Rangers, 5-2, at Madison Square Garden on Friday sweeping the season series. Sheldon Rempal and Keegan Kolesar each scored a goal, before Jonathan Marchessault capped off the five-goal game with his seventh career hat trick. New York's Blake Wheeler and Kappo Kakko tallied goals for the Rangers, but their comeback bid fell short. Brayden McNabb scored his 100th point as a Golden Knight, Ivan Barbashev recorded three assists on the night, and Nic Roy recorded his third multi-point game in a row to help secure the win for the Golden Knights.

2022-23 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights split the 2022-23 season series with the Red Wings, going 1-1-0. The two clubs first met on Dec. 3 where Vegas jumped out to the 1-0 series lead with a 4-1 win at Little Caesars Arena. Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault, Phil Kessel, and Rielly Smith all scored en route to the 18th victory of the season. Facing off again on Jan. 19, the Red Wings would even up the season series at T-Mobile Arena. Tied at one heading into the second period, Detroit found the back of the net twice in the middle frame. William Karlsson got the Golden Knights back within one at 19:17 of the third, but it was not enough to complete the comeback leading to a 3-2 final.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Detroit Red Wings are coming off a 3-0 shutout of the Philadelphia Flyers heading into the matchup against Vegas. The 25-18-5 Red Wings are holding on to the second wild card spot in the East, four points up from the next closet club and just two points off third in the Atlantic. Captain Dylan Larkin leads the club in point with 44 (20G, 24A) and Alex Debrincat is close behind with 42 (18G, 22G). Detroit has gotten a huge boost in offensive production since Patrick Kane joined the team in December, with the forward putting up 16 points in 19 games. Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon has been hot recently, posting a 2.52 goals-against average and a league fourth-ranked .923 save percentage. The Detriot Red Wings look to earn their second-straight win agaisnt the Golden Knights on Saturday.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

-Mark the 297th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Red Wings to 5-4-1

-Move the club to 6-2-1 in second of a back-to-back this season

-Give the Golden Knights 30 wins on the season

KEYS TO THE GAME

Check Better: "I think that's the biggest reason we've won games. We've checked better," said Bruce Cassidy after the win against the New York Rangers. The Golden Knights will need to keep it up in Detroit.

Goaltending: Logan Thompson earned the NHL's third star of the week on Monday and since Adin Hill has been back on the ice, he's won both starts, stopped 76 shots on net and only allowed four goals. The Golden Knight's goalie tandem is back together and whoever earns the start will need to come up big in net like they have all road trip.