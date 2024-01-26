Morning Skate Report: Jan. 26, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (28-14-6) take on the New York Rangers (29-15-6) for the final time this season on Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTESFriday’s game is the final meeting of the season between Vegas and the New York Rangers.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in its last 10, while the Rangers are also 6-3-1.

The Golden Knights look to extend their point streak to six games.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – one goal away from 50 goals as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ivan Barbashev – four goals away from 100 career goals

Alex Pietrangelo – five games away from 1,000 career games

Alec Martinez - six games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 49 points (15G, 34A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 37 points (22G, 15A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 26 points (12G, 14A)

Chandler Stephenson – 26 points (8G, 18A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights continued their east coast road trip, defeating the New York Islanders, 3-2, on Tuesday night at UBS Arena. Ivan Barbashev, Sheldon Rempal and Nicolas Roy all scored in the Golden Knights’ first road win of 2024. Goaltender Adin Hill returned to play and stopped 40 of the 42 shots he faced.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Rangers will close their 2023-24 series on Friday night with their second matchup of the season. The teams first met just over a week ago in Vegas on Jan. 18 with the Golden Knights taking home a 5-1 win. Ivan Barbashev scored twice for the Golden Knights, while Jonathan Marchessault, Keegan Kolesar and Brett Howden also netted goals in the win.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The New York Rangers hold first place in the Metropolitan Division with 61 points heading into Friday’s matchup. The Rangers are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night with Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin getting on the board for New York. Panarin (29G, 34A) and Vincent Trocheck (15G, 30A) lead the team in points with 63 and 45 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 296th win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights a season sweep against the Rangers

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Rangers to 8-4-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Momentum: The Golden Knights need to continue their momentum in the two games they have left before the All-Star break. With a big win over the Islanders on Tuesday, the team needs to bring that energy into their matchup against the Rangers so they can take a bite out of the Big Apple.

Back-to-Back: The Golden Knights hold a 2-2-4 record when it comes to the first game of a back-to-back. As they head into an important game in which they can complete a season sweep of the Rangers, the Golden Knights need to start strong and avoid taking penalties.