Morning Skate Report: Jan. 20, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-3) return home for a mid-afternoon tilt against the St. Louis Blues (22-21-4) on Monday at 3 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Victor Olofsson recorded his 100th career goal and 200th career point on Saturday. Olofsson is the 26th player in NHL history to have an even 100 goals and 100 assists at the time of his 200th point. With the goal, Olofsson also tied Alex Pietrangelo with the longest road point streak in franchise history (9 GP).

Tomas Hertl extended his point streak to five games on Saturday. Hertl has tallied nine points (4G, 5A) in those five games.

Shea Theodore is on a four-game point streak with six points (1G, 5A), and Olofsson is on a three-game point streak with four points (1G, 3A).

Vegas is 23-5-2 against Western Conference teams and 9-3-1 against Central Division teams this season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Five points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Six assists away from 200 assists as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Seven assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Nine points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – Three games away from 400 career games

Nicolas Roy – 10 assists away from 100 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 56 points (11G, 45A)

Mark Stone – 39 points (12G, 27A)

Shea Theodore – 39 points (5G, 34A)

Tomas Hertl – 35 points (15G, 20A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (15G, 15A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 28 points (19G, 9A)

Alex Pietrangelo – 23 points (3G, 20A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights fell to the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-3, on Saturday evening at United Center. Victor Olofsson scored first for Vegas, however, the Blackhawks scored three goals to give them the lead heading into the second period. Vegas dominated in the second period with back-to-back goals by Tomas Hertl to even the score at three, but a late Blackhawks goal put them up by one. Chicago tacked one more goal on in the third to take the 5-3 win over Vegas. Hertl recorded his eighth multi-point game of the season and Shea Theodore extended his point streak to four games.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues met for the first time this season on Oct. 11 at T-Mobile Arena as Vegas picked up a 4-3 win.Pavel Buchnevich scored first for the Blues, but Vegas responded with goals by Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev to go up, 2-1. Shea Theodore tacked another goal on for Vegas early in the second before Buchnevich tallied his second of the night. Nicolas Roy joined the goal party in the third period. Robert Thomas responded for the Blues, however, it wasn’t enough as Vegas secured the 4-3 victory. Eichel, Barbashev, and Theodore all registered a goal and an assist, and Mark Stone tallied two assists on the night.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The St. Louis Blues come to Vegas following a 4-2 loss against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night. The loss gives the team a 4-4-0 record this month with each of those four wins coming on home ice. St. Louis sits at fifth in the Central Division with a record of 22-21-4 and 48 points. Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 39 points (20G, 19A), followed by Dylan Holloway with 35 points (15G, 20A), and Robert Thomas with 34 points (11G, 23A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 29-14-3, 61 points

Edmonton Oilers – 29-14-3, 61 points

Los Angeles Kings – 25-13-5, 55 points

Calgary Flames – 22-16-7, 51 points

Vancouver Canucks – 20-15-10, 50 points

Seattle Kraken – 20-24-3, 43 points

Anaheim Ducks – 18-22-6, 42 points

San Jose Sharks – 14-28-6, 34 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 342nd win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 17-9-2 all-time record against the Blues

- Give the Golden Knights a 19-6-0 record at home this season

KEYS TO THE GAMESForget the Trip: The Golden Knights didn't have their best on their last road trip as they lost each of the three games. Vegas will keep that trip in the rearview mirror and focus on the task at hand.

Home Advantage: The Golden Knights are 18-6-0 at home this season, which is one of the best home records in the league. Mark Stone stated that the players hope to get their feet back under them while returning to the electric home atmosphere.