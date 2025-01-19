Hertl Scores Twice in 5-3 Loss to Blackhawks

Golden Knights turn page, head home to host St.Louis

_Recap011825
By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-14-3) finished their three-game road trip as they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks (15-28-3), 5-3, on Saturday night at United Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Midway through the first frame, Victor Olofsson netted his 100th career goal and 200th point to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Chicago answered with goals from Lukas Reichel, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Taylor Hall to gain a 3-1 advantage. A Tomas Hertl goal pulled Vegas within one in the second period as he split through the defense and netted his 14th goal of the season. The Golden Knights evened the score at 3-3 as Hertl scored his second goal of the night on the power-play at 14:42 of the second. In the final minute of the middle period, Chicago scored to get back on top, 4-3. In the final frame, Bertuzzi scored his second goal of the night to finish off Chicago’s 5-3 win.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights will return home to host the St. Louis Blues on Monday at 3 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena before returning on the road. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

