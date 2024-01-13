Morning Skate Report: Jan. 13, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-13-5) take on the Calgary Flames (19-18-5) for the third time this season on Saturday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: Vegas 34 (Scripps Sports)

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Streaming: KnightTime+

NOTES

Saturday’s game is the third meeting of the season between Vegas and Calgary.

Vegas is 3-7-0 in its last 10, while Calgary is 6-4-0.

The Golden Knights will wear their Winter Classic uniforms for the first time since they played outdoors at T-Mobile Park on New Years Day in Seattle.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb –one point away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Zach Whitecloud – one point away from 50 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Jack Eichel – one goal away from 200 career goals

Jonathan Marchessault – two games away from 600 career games

Alex Pietrangelo - 11 games away from 1,000 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Mark Stone – 40 points (12G, 28A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 289points (17G, 12A)

Ivan Barbashev – 19 points (9G, 10A)

Chandler Stephenson – 19 points (6G, 13A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights defeated the Boston Bruins, 2-1, in overtime on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. The first two periods went scoreless. At 7:01 in the third, Jack Eichel’s power-play goal opened the scoring for the night. Boston came back to tie the game and send it to overtime. Forty-six seconds into overtime, Alex Pietrangelo scored his second goal of the season and won the game for Vegas, 2-1.

SEASON SERIES

Saturday’s game marks the third time this season Vegas and Calgary will meet. The teams first met in Calgary on Nov. 27 with the Flames beating Vegas 2-1; William Karlsson was the lone goal scorer for Vegas. The teams met again on Dec. 12, in Vegas, with the Golden Knights winning 5-4 in overtime with four different Vegas goal scorers and Mark Stone netting the overtime winner.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Calgary Flames hold sixth place in the Pacific Division with 43 points heading into Saturday’s matchup. Calgary is coming off a 6-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night with Yegor Sharangovich potting a hat trick. Blake Coleman (18G, 17A), Nazem Kadri (13G, 20A) and Sharangovich (17G, 13A) lead the team in points.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 292nd win in franchise history

- Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Flames to 14-6-1

- Improve the season’s series to 2-1-0

KEYS TO THE GAME

Special Teams: Since the start of 2024, Vegas has been two for 19 on the power play, while opponents were five for 17. With injuries and new faces in the lineup, both the power play and penalty kill need work to get Vegas back to winning.

Get back to Vegas Golden Knights: Getting back to the team identity has been an emphasis. The team needs to remember being a Golden Knight is about being a team, being hard to play against, being smart and having discipline.