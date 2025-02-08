Morning Skate Report: Feb. 8, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (32-17-6) conclude their four-game road trip as they face off against the Boston Bruins (27-23-6) for the first time this season on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT at TD Garden.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Pregame Show: KnightTime+ at 12 p.m. PT

NOTES

In the last two outings, Vegas allowed a combined 30 shots on goal against the Islanders (14) and the Devils (16), which is the lowest amount in consecutive games in franchise history.

Brayden McNabb is ranked first amongst the NHL blueliners with a +31 rating.

The Golden Knights play their last game ahead of the 4Nations Face-off, which will include five Vegas players: Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Shea Theodore, Noah Hanifin, and Adin Hill.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – One game away from 500 games as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Four games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Five points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Three games away from 700 career games

Nicolas Roy – Six assists away from 100 career assists

Zach Whitecloud – Five games away from 300 career games

Brayden McNabb – Five games away from 800 career games

Jack Eichel – Seven games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Mark Stone – 47 points (13G, 34A)

Shea Theodore – 46 points (7G, 39A)

Tomas Hertl – 41 points (20G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 35 points (22G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 34 points (15G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights snapped a four-game losing streak when they defeated the New Jersey Devils, 3-1, on Thursday night at Prudential Center. The game was scoreless until the second period when Nicolas Roy and Shea Theodore both notched their 7th goal of the season to give Vegas a 2-0 lead. Theodore improved to 46 points (7G, 39A) on the season, fourth amongst all defensemen in the league. Later in the same period, Jack Eichel tallied his 19th goal of the season. In the final frame, Ondrej Palat scored the only goal for New Jersey to make it 3-1. Adin Hill put up 14-of-15 saves on the night to lift Vegas to their first victory on the road trip and his 20th win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIESIn the 2023-24 season, the Vegas Golden Knights posted a 1-1-0 against the Boston Bruins. During the first meeting between the two teams, Alex Pietrangelo scored his sixth career overtime goal to lift Vegas to a 2-1 victory against the Bruins on Jan. 11 2024 at T-Mobile Arena. Jack Eichel led the night with two points (1G, 1A) to become the second-fastest player in franchise history to score 60 goals (143 GP) with the franchise. Brayden McNabb skated in his 700th career game in the victory. Vegas fell, 5-4, in their final meeting on Feb. 29, 2024, at TD Garden. Pietrangelo tallied a goal in the loss to become the ninth active defenseman to reach the 600-point milestone.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Boston Bruins enter Saturday’s matinee with a record of 27-23-6 and 60 points to sit sixth in the Atlantic Division. Since the beginning of the new year, the club has posted a record of 7-9-2 and is coming off a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night. Boston is entering their last outing before the 4Nations Face-Off. David Pastrnak, who is on an eleven-game point streak, leads the team with 67 points (28G, 39A), followed by team captain Brad Marchand with 43 points (19G, 24A) and Pavel Zacha with 33 points (12G, 21A). The Bruins will have four players that will participate in the upcoming 4Nations Face-off, which includes Marchand (CAN), Elias Lindholm (SWE), Charlie McAvoy (USA), and Jeremy Swayman (USA).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGSEdmonton Oilers – 34-17-4, 72 points*

Vegas Golden Knights – 32-17-6, 70 points*

Los Angeles Kings – 29-17-6, 64 points

Vancouver Canucks – 25-18-11, 61 points

Calgary Flames – 26-21-7, 59 points

Anaheim Ducks – 23-24-6, 52 points

Seattle Kraken – 23-29-4, 50 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-34-7, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 345th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights an 5-7-1 all-time record against Boston

- Give the Golden Knights an 3-4-0 all-time record at TD Garden

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Reset & Re-focus: Vegas is playing its last game before the 4Nations Face-Off break begins. While the players look forward to some time off, the team has one more bit of business to tend to before the break.

Feelin’ Good: Head coach Bruce Cassidy said his team's determination was on display in Thursday's win in New Jersey. The Golden Knights aim to keep the vibes high and remain committed against the Bruins.