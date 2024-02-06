Morning Skate Report: Feb. 6, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (29-15-6) return from the mid-season break to take on the Edmonton Oilers (29-15-1) for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATIONTV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Pregame Show: Vegas 34 & KnightTime+ at 6:30pm

NOTES

Tuesday’s game is the second meeting of the season between Vegas and Edmonton.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in its last 10, while the Oilers are 10-0-0. Edmonton is riding a 16-game win streak.

With a goal or an assist, Mark Stone can become the first Golden Knight hit 50 points on the season.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Nicolas Roy – one goal away from 50 goals as a Golden Knight

Brett Howden – one game away from 150 games as a Golden Knight

Alec Martinez – one game away from 200 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Michael Amadio – one goal away from 50 career goals

Ivan Barbashev – three goals away from 100 career goals

Alex Pietrangelo – three games away from 1,000 career games

Alec Martinez - four games away from 800 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Mark Stone – 49 points (15G, 34A)

Jack Eichel – 44 points (19G, 25A)

Jonathan Marchessault – 40 points (25G, 15A)

William Karlsson – 32 points (15G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 30 points (13G, 17A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights finished their East Coast road trip with a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Little Caesars Arena. The first period was a busy one with three different Red Wings scoring in addition to VGK players Ivan Barbashev and Paul Cotter. After a scoreless second frame, Detroit added to its lead in the third, securing a 5-2 win.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Oilers will faceoff for the second time this season on Tuesday night. The teams first met on Nov. 28, 2023, in Edmonton, with the Oilers securing a 5-4 shootout win. Despite goals from Mark Stone and Michael Amadio in the second period, the Golden Knights trailed, 4-2, heading into the final frame. Vegas came back in the third with goals from Ben Hutton and Keegan Kolesar to push the game to overtime. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded the only goals in the shootout to lift Edmonton to the 5-4 victory.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their win streak to 17 wins in a row, tying the NHL record. Edmonton holds third place in the Pacific Division with 59 points, five points behind Vegas in the division heading into Tuesday’s matchup. The Oilers are coming off a 4-1 win over Nashville with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman all getting on the board. McDavid (20G, 47A) and Draisaitl (23G, 34A) lead the team in points with 67 and 57 respectively.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 297th win in franchise history

-Seal the 30th win of the season

-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Oilers to 9-9-3

KEYS TO THE GAME

Solidifying our game: Heading into the final two months of the regular season, the motto for the team is to solidify their game. Bruce Cassidy said he wants to see his team win and start to separate themself from other teams. To do this, the team needs to button up and not give away easy points.

Refreshed Mindset: After a week off from hockey, the Golden Knights are back, refreshed and relaxed. The team needs to bring an urgent mindset into the second half of the season as the wins become even more important, especially as they take on the 16-game winning streak Oilers.