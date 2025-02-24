Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6) hit the road for a single-game trip to the Los Angeles Kings (30-17-7) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Vegas 34

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

Watch Party: Public House at Luxor

NOTES

The Golden Knights have an 11-7-1 record at Crypto.com Arena.

With three goals in Saturday’s game against the Canucks, the Golden Knights reached the 1,000 goals mark at T-Mobile Arena and became the fastest team in NHL to reach that mark at their home arena.

Brayden McNabb leads Vegas with a +/- of +31. Jack Eichel is a close second with a +30.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight

Adin Hill – Three games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Ivan Barbashev – Four points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight

Jack Eichel – Nine goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Tanner Pearson – Two games away from 700 career games

Brayden McNabb – Three games away from 800 career games

Zach Whitecloud – Three games away from 300 career games

Nicolas Roy – Five assists away from 100 career assists

Jack Eichel – Five games away from 600 career games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 69 points (19G, 50A)

Mark Stone – 49 points (14G, 35A)

Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)

Tomas Hertl – 43 points (22G, 21A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 36 points (23G, 13A)

Ivan Barbashev – 35 points (16G, 19A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights returned from break with a 3-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. Jake Debrusk scored first for Vancouver in the second period, but the Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals, and Adin Hill made 33 saves to overtake the Canucks for the win. Ivan Barbashev netted the 1,000th Golden Knights goal at T-Mobile Arena to get Vegas on the board in the second period. Brandon Saad made his home debut, scoring his first goal at The Fortress as a member of the Golden Knights early in the third. Tomas Hertl scored the 100th home goal of the 2024-25 season for Vegas late in the game to secure the 3-1 win.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Kings met once at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 22 and once at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 30. In their first matchup of the season on Oct. 22, the Golden Knights took their fourth win of the season at The Fortress, beating the Kings 6-1. Tomas Hertl led the Golden Knights with four points (2G, 2A) in the game, and Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves in his third start of the season. In their second matchup of the season on Oct. 30, the Golden Knights fell to the Kings, 6-3, where Pavel Dorofeyev netted two of the three goals, and Tanner Pearson netted the other.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Kings returned from the break with a 5-3 win at Crypto.com Arena against the Utah Hockey Club. Los Angeles won four of their last five games in February, with their only loss of the month being a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings have a record of 18-3-2 at Crypto.com Arena during the 2024-25 season. Adrian Kempe (25G, 21A) and Anze Kopitar (13G, 33A) lead the Kings with 46 points, followed by Kevin Fiala with 37 points (22G, 15A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 34-17-6, 74 points

Edmonton Oilers – 34-19-4, 72 points

Los Angeles Kings – 30-17-7, 67 points

Vancouver Canucks – 26-20-11, 63 points

Calgary Flames – 27-21-8, 62 points

Anaheim Ducks – 25-24-7, 57 points

Seattle Kraken – 25-30-4, 54 points

San Jose Sharks – 15-36-7, 37 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...

- Mark the 347th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 23-13-3 all-time record against the Kings

- Give the Golden Knights a 15-10-3 record on the road

KEYS TO THE GAMES

Righteous Return: The Golden Knights returned from the 4Nations Face-Off break with a 3-1 win that had T-Mobile Arena invigorated the home crowd. After the strong return, the Golden Knights will look to keep that energy and momentum with them on the road to secure their first win at Crypto.com Arena of the 2024-25 season.

The Professional’s Professional: Since signing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 31, Saad has three points (2G, 1A) in five games. Bruce Cassidy called Saad a good pro who fits in well with the team and his line, and Saad called his home debut and first goal at T-Mobile arena as a member of the Golden Knights a “really special night.” If Saad keeps contributing, he can continue to be a key asset for the Golden Knights.