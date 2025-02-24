Morning Skate Report: Feb. 24, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6) hit the road for a single-game trip to the Los Angeles Kings (30-17-7) on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Vegas 34
Streaming: KnightTime+
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460
Watch Party: Public House at Luxor
NOTES
The Golden Knights have an 11-7-1 record at Crypto.com Arena.
With three goals in Saturday’s game against the Canucks, the Golden Knights reached the 1,000 goals mark at T-Mobile Arena and became the fastest team in NHL to reach that mark at their home arena.
Brayden McNabb leads Vegas with a +/- of +31. Jack Eichel is a close second with a +30.
VGK MILESTONE WATCH
Brayden McNabb – Three assists away from 100 assists as a Golden Knight
Adin Hill – Three games away from 100 games as a Golden Knight
Ivan Barbashev – Four points away from 100 points as a Golden Knight
Jack Eichel – Nine goals away from 100 goals as a Golden Knight
CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Tanner Pearson – Two games away from 700 career games
Brayden McNabb – Three games away from 800 career games
Zach Whitecloud – Three games away from 300 career games
Nicolas Roy – Five assists away from 100 career assists
Jack Eichel – Five games away from 600 career games
VGK SCORING LEADERS
Jack Eichel – 69 points (19G, 50A)
Mark Stone – 49 points (14G, 35A)
Shea Theodore – 48 points (7G, 41A)
Tomas Hertl – 43 points (22G, 21A)
Pavel Dorofeyev – 36 points (23G, 13A)
Ivan Barbashev – 35 points (16G, 19A)
LAST TIME OUT
The Vegas Golden Knights returned from break with a 3-1 victory at T-Mobile Arena against the Vancouver Canucks. Jake Debrusk scored first for Vancouver in the second period, but the Golden Knights scored three unanswered goals, and Adin Hill made 33 saves to overtake the Canucks for the win. Ivan Barbashev netted the 1,000th Golden Knights goal at T-Mobile Arena to get Vegas on the board in the second period. Brandon Saad made his home debut, scoring his first goal at The Fortress as a member of the Golden Knights early in the third. Tomas Hertl scored the 100th home goal of the 2024-25 season for Vegas late in the game to secure the 3-1 win.
SEASON SERIES
The Golden Knights and Kings met once at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 22 and once at Crypto.com Arena on Oct. 30. In their first matchup of the season on Oct. 22, the Golden Knights took their fourth win of the season at The Fortress, beating the Kings 6-1. Tomas Hertl led the Golden Knights with four points (2G, 2A) in the game, and Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves in his third start of the season. In their second matchup of the season on Oct. 30, the Golden Knights fell to the Kings, 6-3, where Pavel Dorofeyev netted two of the three goals, and Tanner Pearson netted the other.
OPPOSITION UPDATE
The Kings returned from the break with a 5-3 win at Crypto.com Arena against the Utah Hockey Club. Los Angeles won four of their last five games in February, with their only loss of the month being a 2-1 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks. The Kings have a record of 18-3-2 at Crypto.com Arena during the 2024-25 season. Adrian Kempe (25G, 21A) and Anze Kopitar (13G, 33A) lead the Kings with 46 points, followed by Kevin Fiala with 37 points (22G, 15A).
PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS
Vegas Golden Knights – 34-17-6, 74 points
Edmonton Oilers – 34-19-4, 72 points
Los Angeles Kings – 30-17-7, 67 points
Vancouver Canucks – 26-20-11, 63 points
Calgary Flames – 27-21-8, 62 points
Anaheim Ducks – 25-24-7, 57 points
Seattle Kraken – 25-30-4, 54 points
San Jose Sharks – 15-36-7, 37 points
A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD...
- Mark the 347th win in franchise history
- Give the Golden Knights a 23-13-3 all-time record against the Kings
- Give the Golden Knights a 15-10-3 record on the road
KEYS TO THE GAMES
Righteous Return: The Golden Knights returned from the 4Nations Face-Off break with a 3-1 win that had T-Mobile Arena invigorated the home crowd. After the strong return, the Golden Knights will look to keep that energy and momentum with them on the road to secure their first win at Crypto.com Arena of the 2024-25 season.
The Professional’s Professional: Since signing with the Golden Knights on Jan. 31, Saad has three points (2G, 1A) in five games. Bruce Cassidy called Saad a good pro who fits in well with the team and his line, and Saad called his home debut and first goal at T-Mobile arena as a member of the Golden Knights a “really special night.” If Saad keeps contributing, he can continue to be a key asset for the Golden Knights.