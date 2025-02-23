Saad Scores in Fortress Debut as Vegas Defeats Vancouver, 3-1

The Vegas Golden Knights (34-17-6) opened their return from the break with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks (26-19-11), on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first period, Jake Debrusk broke the deadlock to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead in the middle frame. Halfway through the second, Ivan Barbashev evened the score with his 16th goal of the season. In the third period, Brandon Saad picked up his first goal inside The Fortress to give Vegas a 2-1 lead, and Tomas Hertl scored on an empty net in the final 31 seconds to secure a 3-1 victory for Vegas. Adin Hill made 33 saves to help the Golden Knights win their third straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Brandon Saad: Saad (1G) notched his 9th goal of the season to lift Vegas to the win.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev (1G) opened the scoring for the Golden Knights to tie up the game.

Brett Howden: Howden had two assists to reach 25 points (16G, 9A) on the season

Adin Hill: Hill stopped 33-of-34 shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

With Barbashev's goal in the second period, the Golden Knights notched 1,000 goals at T-Mobile Arena since their inaugural season. Vegas became the fewest by franchise to accomplish the feat.

Saad scored just 18 seconds into the third period to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead. Saad’s goal was the fastest to start a period this season by Vegas surpassing Mark Stone’s goal on Jan. 23 (0:19 into P1).

Vegas reached 20 wins at home to improve to a 20-6-3 record at The Fortress.

With Howden’s two assists, he surpassed his single-season career-high point total of 23 points (16G, 7A) which he achieved in his rookie season.

ATTENDANCE: 18,309

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights turn their focus as they go on their first road trip since the break to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.