Morning Skate Report: April 29, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights look to reclaim the series lead against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: Knighttime+

TV National: ESPN

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

When playing Game 5 of any series at home, the Golden Knights post a postseason record of 5-6 and a 7-8 record overall.

William Karlsson is set to play in his 100th playoff game with Vegas, Karlsson is the only Golden Knight to have played in all playoff games in franchise history.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

All fans at Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by Zoox. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options as well as additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena

Game 6: Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights tied the series with a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the first-round series on Saturday evening at Xcel Energy Center. In the first period, Shea Theodore opened the scoring for Vegas with his first goal of the series and fifth postseason power-play goal with Vegas. The Wild put up a 2-1 lead entering the third period after goals from Marco Rossi and Marcus Foligno. The Golden Knights began their comeback as Nicolas Roy notched a power-play marker to even up the score, 2-2, and his first goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a Mark Stone shot went off Tomas Hertl’s right leg and into the back of the net, the Golden Knights took a 3-2 lead. Minnesota forced the game into overtime after Jared Spurgeon answered quickly to pull even once again. In overtime, Ivan Barbashev scored his first career postseason game-winning goal to clinch a 4-3 win. Adin Hill stopped 29-of-32 shots to help seal the win and even up the series, 2-2.