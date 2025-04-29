Morning Skate Report: April 29, 2025

Golden Knights return home for Game 5 with series tied 2-2

By Amber Dammeir

The Vegas Golden Knights look to reclaim the series lead against the Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)
Streaming: Knighttime+
TV National: ESPN
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
When playing Game 5 of any series at home, the Golden Knights post a postseason record of 5-6 and a 7-8 record overall.

William Karlsson is set to play in his 100th playoff game with Vegas, Karlsson is the only Golden Knight to have played in all playoff games in franchise history.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS
All fans at Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena will receive an exclusive gold battle towel presented by Zoox. Before each home game, Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options as well as additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, which will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time.

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 3: Minnesota Wild 5, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 3 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 5: Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 6: Thursday, May 1 – Time TBD | Xcel Energy Center
Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, May 3 – Time TBD | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

LAST TIME OUTThe Golden Knights tied the series with a 4-3 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild in Game 4 of the first-round series on Saturday evening at Xcel Energy Center. In the first period, Shea Theodore opened the scoring for Vegas with his first goal of the series and fifth postseason power-play goal with Vegas. The Wild put up a 2-1 lead entering the third period after goals from Marco Rossi and Marcus Foligno. The Golden Knights began their comeback as Nicolas Roy notched a power-play marker to even up the score, 2-2, and his first goal of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. After a Mark Stone shot went off Tomas Hertl’s right leg and into the back of the net, the Golden Knights took a 3-2 lead. Minnesota forced the game into overtime after Jared Spurgeon answered quickly to pull even once again. In overtime, Ivan Barbashev scored his first career postseason game-winning goal to clinch a 4-3 win. Adin Hill stopped 29-of-32 shots to help seal the win and even up the series, 2-2.

VEGAS SCORING LEADERS
Tomas Hertl – 5 points (3G, 2A)
Alex Pietrangelo – 3 points (1G, 2A)
Noah Hanifin – 3 points (1G, 2A)
Nicolas Roy – 3 points (1G, 2A)

MINNESOTA SCORING LEADERS
Kirill Kaprizov – 8 points (4G, 4A)
Matt Boldy – 6 points (4G, 2A)
Ryan Hartman – 4 points (0G, 4A)

BY THE NUMBERS

8 - Ivan Barbashev became the eighth Golden Knight in the lineup to score a playoff overtime goal.

9 – Nine different skaters have tallied in a goal so far during the postseason: Tomas Hertl, Brett Howden, Alex Pietrangelo, Reilly Smith, Shea Theodore, Ivan Barbashev, Noah Hanifin, Nicolas Roy, and Pavel Dorofeyev. Among the 16 teams, Vegas ties third for the most during the 2025 playoffs.

10 – Vegas completed their 10th third-period comeback win in Game 4 since 2017-28, the second most among all teams.

25 – In Game 4, Jack Eichel registered his 25th assist in his 34th postseason appearance for the third-fewest games by a U.S.-born player in Stanley Cup Playoffs history.

40 – Vegas has 40 postseason wins when scoring three goals or more.

46 – The Golden Knights tallied 46 shots in Game 4, the most they have had in the entire series.

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild (Series tied, 2-2)
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers (Series tied, 2-2)
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues (Series tied, 2-2)
Dallas Stars vs. Colorado Avalanche (Dallas leads, 3-2)

Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens (Washington leads, 3-1)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils (Carolina leads, 3-1)
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators (Toronto leads, 3-1)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers (Florida leads, 3-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME
Switch It Up: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy tweaked the lines in Game 4 in hopes of sparking some offense; in the end, it led to an overtime victory. With depth across the lineup, the team looks to utilize and continue that spark in a crucial Game 5 inside the Fortress.

Feel Good Play Good: Vegas returns home feeling good after a hard-fought win to even the series. Vegas will look to channel the emotion of the Game 4 victory into a fast start tonight inside the Fortress to reclaim the series lead.

