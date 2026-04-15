Morning Skate Report: April 15, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (38-26-17) conclude the 2025-26 regular season against the Seattle Kraken (34-35-11) at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Since March 28th, the Golden Knights have recorded a season-best nine-game point streak.

With one point on Wednesday, Vegas can clinch their fifth Pacific Division title.

Carter Hart tallied his fifth straight win in net since his return to the lineup on April 2.

Mark Stone is expected to play in his 400th game as a Golden Knight on Wednesday.

Jack Eichel (2G, 4A) and Stone (4G, 2A) each have six points in their last three games.

In seven games, Head Coach John Tortorella has gone 6-0-1 behind the Vegas bench.

FAN APPRECIATION KNIGHT

The Golden Knight will cap off Fan Appreciation Week by celebrating their supporters at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Fan Appreciation Knight is presented by Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

The night will include various fan appreciation activations on Toshiba Plaza and in-game entertainment. After the game, select fans will participate in the Jerseys Off Our Back ceremony presented by Circa Sports.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – One game away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

Mark Stone – Four points away from 400 career points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nic Dowd – Four points away from 200 career points

Jack Eichel – Four points away from 700 career points

Pavel Dorofeyev – Eight goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 88 points (27G, 61A)

Mitch Marner – 79 points (23G, 56A)

Mark Stone –73 points (28G, 45A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 64 points (37G, 27A)

Ivan Barbashev – 61 points (23G, 38A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.20 – Mark Stone has registered a 1.24 point-per-game rate in 59 GP in this season, the second-highest in a single season in VGK history.

4 – Jack Eichel recorded his fourth four-point game of the season, the most in a single year in franchise history.

10 - Stone netted his 10th career shorthanded goal on Monday against the Jets.

20 – Pavel Dorofeyev tallied his 20th power-play goal of the season, which is the second most in the NHL.

400 – The Golden Knights recorded their 400th franchise win on Monday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets, 6-2, on Monday night at T-Mobile Arena claim their 400th win as a franchise. Jack Eichel skated away with a four-point (1G, 3A) night, and Mark Stone recorded three points (1G, 2A) in the win. Ivan Barbashev (1G, 1A), Rasmus Andersson (1G, 1A) and Noah Hanifin (2A) also registered two-point nights. Stone scored first for Vegas with a shorthanded mark, followed by Reilly Smith who notched his 14th goal of the season. Pavel Dorofeyev and Eichel each netted goals on the man advantage in the third period after Winnipeg took a double minor. On the other end, Gabriel Vilardi and Mark Scheifele scored goals for the Jets, but Carter Hart turned aside 21 out of 23 shots to record his fifth straight win and 10th on the season.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a record of 0-1-2 against the Kraken this year. In their first meeting on Oct. 11, 2025, Vegas fell, 2-1, in overtime to Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. Matty Beniers gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Pavel Dorofeyev pulled the game even on the power play to send the game to overtime. Jared McCann scored the game-winning goal with four seconds left in overtime to take the first win of the series. In their next game on Jan. 31, the Golden Knights lost, 3-2, to the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena. Eeli Tolvanen and McCann both scored to give Seattle a 2-0 edge in the opening period. Ivan Barbashev got Vegas on the board, and Mitch Marner tied the game with a power-play goal in the second frame. Kaapo Kakko scored a goal three minutes into the final period, and the Kraken held on for the 3-2 victory. Most recently, on April 9, Vegas fell, 4-3, in a shootout against Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena. Mark Stone gave the Golden Knights a two-goal advantage early with an even-strength goal and power-play goal. Brett Howden also found the back of the net in the loss. McCann and Berkly Catton cut into Seattle's deficit, and Bobby McMann tied the game late in the third period. Neither team scored in overtime, and Catton netted the shootout winner to give Seattle their third win over Vegas.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Seattle Kraken sit sixth in the Pacific Division with a record of 34-35-11 and 79 points. The Kraken have gone 3-6-1 in their last ten games, picking up seven points in that span, including two points against the Golden Knights on Thursday. Seattle beat the Calgary Flames, 4-1, on Saturday and fell to the Los Angeles Kings, 5-3, on Monday, to wrap up their final homestand of the regular season at Climate Pledge Arena. On Saturday, the Kraken were officially eliminated from the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Jordan Eberle leads Seattle with 55 points (26G, 29A), followed by Matty Beniers with 50 points (20G, 30A), and Chandler Stephenson with 49 points (16G, 33A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 38-26-17, 93 points

Edmonton Oilers – 40-30-11, 91 points

Anaheim Ducks – 42-33-6, 90 points

Los Angeles Kings – 35-26-20, 90 points

San Jose Sharks – 38-34-8, 84 points

Seattle Kraken – 34-35-11, 79 points

Calgary Flames – 33-39-9, 75 points

Vancouver Canucks – 25-48-8, 58 points

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 38-26-17, 93 points

x-Edmonton Oilers – 40-30-11, 91 points

x-Anaheim Ducks – 42-33-6, 90 points

Central Division:

p-Colorado Avalanche – 54-16-11, 119 points

x-Dallas Stars – 49-20-12, 110 points

x-Minnesota Wild – 46-24-12, 104 points

Wild Card:

1. x-Utah Mammoth – 43-32-6, 92 points

2. x-Los Angeles Kings – 35-26-20, 90 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

p-clinched Presidents’ Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 401st win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-3-3 all-time record against the Kraken

- Give the Golden Knights a 8-2-0 all-time record against the Kraken at T-Mobile Arena

- Extend the Golden Knights’ point streak to ten games

- Improve John Tortorella's record to 7-0-1 behind the Vegas bench

KEYS TO THE GAME

End on a High Note: In the final game of the regular season, the Golden Knights have the chance to win the Pacific Division for the fifth time in nine years and extend their point streak to ten games for the first time this season. The group needs to play hard, extend leads, and maintain control of the game to keep their momentum rolling into the postseason.

Believe in Yourself: Since Head Coach John Tortorella took over as bench boss, he has instilled a newfound confidence in the team and continues to stress the importance of mindset in the game. Tortorella wants the Golden Knights to recognize how much talent is in the locker room and use it to their advantage on the ice. The group needs to continue improving their mindset and play with pride as they prepare for the playoffs.