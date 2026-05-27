Golden Knights Sweep Avalanche with 2-1 Win to Clinch Third Stanley Cup Final Berth in Nine Seasons

The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the Colorado Avalanche, 2-1, in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, winning the series 4-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

At 4:42 in the opening frame, Mark Stone struck first off a high flip pass from Brayden McNabb, as he dropped the puck to himself on a breakaway and tucked it behind Mackenzie Blackwood for the 1-0 score. After a scoreless second period, Cole Smith extended the Golden Knights' lead to 2-0 with 5:45 remaining in the game. Dylan Coghlan fired a shot toward the goal, and Smith deflected the puck five-hole past Blackwood. Less than four minutes later, Gabriel Landeskog scored to cut Vegas’ lead in half, but the Golden Knights held on to sweep the Avalanche in a 2-1 victory. Carter Hart stopped 20 out of 21 shots to help Vegas punch their ticket to the 2026 Stanley Cup Final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Cole Smith: Smith netted the game-winning goal and his third goal of the playoffs.

Carter Hart: Hart posted a .952 save percentage and stopped 20 shots in Tuesday’s victory.

Mark Stone: Stone opened the scoring on Tuesday and has recorded five points (3G, 2A) in his last four games.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb picked up the primary assist on Stone’s goal and led the Golden Knights in time on ice (23:56).

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Colorado Avalanche 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knights 5, Colorado Avalanche 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Vegas Golden Knights 2, Colorado Avalanche 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights extended their playoff win streak to six with the series-clinching victory over Colorado.

Mark Stone netted his eighth game-opening goal as a Golden Knight, which is tied for the most in franchise history.

Shea Theodore picked up his 21st point (5G, 16A) in a series-clinching game, the most points among all active NHL defensemen.

Head Coach John Tortorella has taken his team to the Stanley Cup final twice in his career.

In the four-game series, Carter Hart turned aside 118 shots, posted a .944 average save percentage, and extended his win streak to six games, the longest stretch in franchise history.

The Golden Knights swept a playoff series for the second time in franchise history.

Mitch Marner finished the series with a league lead of 21 points (7G, 14A).

Jack Eichel continues to pace the NHL with 16 assists this postseason.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Brett Howden have both netted ten goals in this playoff run, leading the league in that category.

Vegas occupies the top three spots for hits after this series, as Ivan Barbashev (83), Keegan Kolesar (70), and Cole Smith (66) have combined for a total of 219 hits.

Theodore leads the NHL with 46 blocked shots this postseason.

ATTENDANCE: 18,188

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

Fans can receive six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant location throughout the greater Vegas metro area with a $10+ qualifying pre-tax purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages, available for two days after any 2025-2026 VGK Win.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will face the winner of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2026 Stanley Cup Final. Days and times against the Montreal Canadiens or the Carolina Hurricanes will be announced at a later date.