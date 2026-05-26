Morning Skate Report: May 26, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights own a 3-0 series lead heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop set for 6 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 5:30 p.m.

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights have outscored opponents 10-2 in their two series-clinching games this postseason.

Mitch Marner has collected five points (2G, 3A) over Vegas’ two closeout games in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Shea Theodore is tied for the most points in series-clinching games of any active defenseman in the NHL with 20 (5G, 15A).

Vegas has an all-time record of 3-1 in Game 4 at home.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

FAN ACTIVATIONS

Fans who attend home games at T-Mobile Arena will all receive exclusive gold battle towels, featuring the Forged in Gold theme. Game 3 is presented by Just Ingredients. Toshiba Plaza will host fan activations outside T-Mobile Arena, including face painters, tattoo artists, food and beverage options, and an additional merchandise trailer. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast, who will embark on the March to The Fortress one hour before game time. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open to the public 75 minutes before game time. During the game, fans can enjoy a free outdoor watch party at Toshiba Plaza outside the arena with the game broadcast on the stage.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Vegas Golden Knights 3, Colorado Avalanche 1 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 3: Vegas Golden Knight 5, Colorado Avalanche 3 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 4: Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | \*BUY TICKETS\*

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights took Game 3 with a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the Avalanche on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. Colorado built a 3-0 cushion through 20 minutes, capped by a Jack Drury shorthanded breakaway. Vegas responded with five unanswered goals, beginning with a three-goal second period. Mark Stone opened the scoring with a power-play goal, followed by a score from the slot by William Karlsson, then a Keegan Kolesar tip-in. Tomas Hertl put Vegas in front for good midway through the third, beating Scott Wedgewood on the backhand after winning a one-on-one battle at the blue line. Brett Howden sealed it with a long-range empty-netter in the final minute. Carter Hart finished with 32 saves to give Vegas a 3-0 series lead.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Mitch Marner – 21 points (7G, 14A)

Jack Eichel– 18 points (2G, 16A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 14 points (10G, 4A)

Ivan Barbashev– 12 points (5G, 7A)

Brett Howden – 12 points (10G, 2A)

COL PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Nathan MacKinnon – 15 points (7G, 8A)

Martin Necas – 12 points (1G, 11A)

Devon Toews – 11 points (2G, 9A)

Gabriel Landeskog – 10 points (5G, 5A)

Nazem Kadri – 8 points (3G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

10 – Brett Howden and Pavel Dorofeyev share the NHL lead with 10 goals apiece.

18 – Jack Eichel ranks second in the NHL in points this postseason with 18 (2G, 16A).

21 – Mitch Marner leads the league in points, registering 21 (7G, 14A) through 15 games, five more than any player not on Vegas.

56 – Vegas enters Game 4 having scored the most goals of any team this postseason with 56.

76 – William Karlsson's 76 career playoff points (32G, 44A) are the second-most of any skater in franchise history, behind Mark Stone's 81 points (40G, 41A).

211 – Ivan Barbashev (79), Keegan Kolesar (69), and Cole Smith (63) all sit in the top-three spots for most hits throughout this postseason, for a total of 211 hits between the three forwards.

AROUND THE NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (Vegas leads, 3-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens (Carolina leads, 2-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Feed Off the Crowd: The Golden Knights look to close out the series on home ice in Game 4, and the energy at The Fortress will be high. In Game 3, the crowd helped spark a three-goal comeback, and Mark Stone highlighted it after the win: "When you can get the fans going, you feed off it. You get the momentum, and that was it." With a sweep on the line, Vegas will look to channel that same energy early and ride it through all three periods.

Dominate the Dot: The Golden Knights enter Game 4 with the second-highest face-off win percentage among the remaining playoff teams at 53.3%, and that edge has been a quiet driver of their 3-0 series lead over Colorado. Controlling the dot in key situations keeps possession out of the opposition's hands and limits opportunities for the Avalanche to sustain O-zone time. Continuing to win draws in the circle will be critical as Vegas looks to put the series to bed.