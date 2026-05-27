Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 4 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Cole Smith recorded the game-winning goal to lift the Golden Knights to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday. Here's what Head Coach John Tortorella and a few Golden Knights had to say following the series-clinching win.

Head Coach John Tororella on his reaction to advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals…

I'm very fortunate to get the opportunity, with [Bill Foley], [George McPhee], and [Kelly McCrimmon] giving me the opportunity. After spending a couple of weeks with the team, you could tell it's a really good group. I'm thrilled for the opportunity, thrilled to be along the ride with them. I consider the first three rounds playoffs. The last round, that's when you play for the Stanley Cup. We have an opportunity to play for the Stanley Cup now. I'm proud of the guys.

Tortorella on the depth player’s fearlessness throughout the series…

Coming into this, playing against that team, the amount of speed that they bring, they weren't intimidated by a thing. So, that's how it happens. Your stars are going to be your stars. But to keep advancing and get to the situation we're at now, playing in the fourth round, playing for the Cup, those other pieces have to come through, and they have.

Tortorella on his appreciation for the Golden Knights and their dedication…

We’ve gone through three [rounds]. We've got one more. I just marvel at the athletes. Coaches, especially the assistant coaches, they do a ton of work. But I marvel at the athletes, what they go through as far as playing each and every day, how hard they play. So, to be up close and personal on a bench behind them and watch what they do, that's why we're in it. I don't have the words to explain what these athletes are about. We've got great athletes in our league, and to be with them going through this, I feel very fortunate.

Tortorella on his mindset as a head coach and the staff around him…

We're just kind of guidance counselors. That's the way I look at us as coaches sometimes, especially with this group. When we need to bring them back in and put them on the tracks the right way, we'll nudge them there and try to get them there. But they're the ones that play, and they're the ones that handle the situations. And we've got a damn good group here doing that.

Mark Stone on the Golden Knights’ measure of success…

We want to win the Stanley Cup. That's the ultimate goal. That's the reasoning behind that. We still have four more wins that we want to accomplish. Definitely happy with where we're at. We've put ourselves in a spot to ultimately compete for it. So, couldn't be happier with the guys, couldn't be more proud. We'll enjoy it for sure and then get right back down to business.

Stone on his game-opening goal that set the tone for Game 4…

It was a great play by [Brayden McNabb]. It was a perfect breakout with [Shea Theodore] to him. I was able to get behind, but like you said, the lane wasn't there. So, he put me right in stride, didn't even have to break stride. Just had to catch it, put it down, and go in. Those are big goals at big times. You want to capitalize, you have to capitalize. When you can play with the lead, it makes these games a lot easier.

Jack Eichel on his excitement and appreciation for the fans…

I was just pumping the crowd up. We're so lucky to play in front of these fans. It was an incredible atmosphere again tonight. It is every night. It's a lot of fun to play here, and we enjoy it.

Eichel on the character and bond of the team…

We care for each other, and I think that goes a long way. We brought some new guys in this year. It's been their first year, whether it was before the season, whether it was at the deadline. They've made a huge impact on our team, not only on the ice, but off the ice, and in terms of the togetherness of the group. I think that's something that you fall back on through times of adversity, the care you have for each other. I think we've done that this year. It's been important for us to believe in each other, believe in what we're doing, and that we can achieve something special together. We're working toward that goal now.

Mitch Marner on the team's playoff run and belief in the group…

It's been good. It's been a lot of fun, to be honest. It's been a lot of hard work, a lot of commitment from every single guy in this locker room. That's something you love to see out of your team. Guys just come to work every day excited, ready to work, and want to make each other better. In games, we have so much trust in whoever's going over the boards, and that showed again tonight.

Marner on the group's mental toughness…

We knew this game was going to be the hardest. We knew we were playing against a hell of a hockey team across the way. A team that has a lot of skill, a lot of will, that weren't going to go away easy. I think that whole game you watched, it was a grind. We had guys blocking shots, some big blocks, some big saves, some big momentum swings. I think we stayed calm through it all, which is very important.

Cole Smith on his reaction to his game-winning goal…

I don't know if words can really describe it too much. That's why you play this game. That's why you play sports. It’s for those moments. You can't recreate those kinds of moments in life without sports. It's a memory for a while. But we'll have it now, and we'll move on and try to make a couple more in the next series.

Nic Dowd on his emotions following the trophy presentation…

That's exciting. I've never been a part of something like this. There are some people who mean a lot to me who were up there in the crowd. And quite honestly, they're sacrificing a lot for me to live my dream right now. It means a lot. But I think, just like I'm sure everyone's going to say, we have a lot left to do here.

Carter Hart on his reaction to taking Game 4 and advancing to the Stanley Cup Final…

Just super excited. Super excited to share this moment with this group of guys. We have such a tight group here. Just so happy. We're all just super excited and put in a lot of work and a lot of effort. We'll enjoy the moment now and then get back to work and be ready for game one.

Hart on the community and fans in Vegas…

Everybody here has been so awesome. You see it every day with the fans. They show up at the rink and our practices. The support that we get is unbelievable. After practice, visiting with people and with kids. They're just so excited about the Vegas Golden Knights. I'm so blessed to be here.