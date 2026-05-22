Morning Skate Report: May 22, 2026

Vegas looks to extend their series lead over Colorado in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Friday

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By Bella Miller

The Golden Knights will battle the Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Friday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. PT. 

BROADCAST INFORMATION
TV: ESPN
Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4:30 p.m. PT
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES
Pavel Dorofeyev became the fifth player in franchise history with a double-digit goal total in a playoff campaign.

According to NHL Edge, the Golden Knights lead the NHL with 29 high-danger goals in the playoffs this year.

Ivan Barbashev (67), Keegan Kolesar (58), and Cole Smith (57) hold the top three spots for hits this postseason.

Brett Howden became the second player in Golden Knights history to score game-winning goals in back-to-back playoff games.

Out of the teams remaining this postseason, the Golden Knights hold the second-best penalty-kill percentage at 85.4%.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY
The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 22, at UnCommons. Friday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, tattoo artists, and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. UnCommons is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear. Those who plan on attending are advised to bring blankets and chairs for seating. 

SERIES AT A GLANCE
All times PST
Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 | HIGHLIGHTS
Game 2: Friday, May 22, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena
Game 3: Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 4: Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS
Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena
Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | *BUY TICKETS*
Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

PREGAME SOUND

🎥 Western Conference Final Game 2 Pregame Sound

LAST TIME OUT
The Golden Knights defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 4-2, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Dylan Coghlan scored his first career postseason goal to open the scoring, and Pavel Dorofeyev netted his fourth power-play goal of the playoffs. Brett Howden had the game-winning tally, adding his ninth goal of the playoffs early in the third period, while Nic Dowd sealed the victory with an empty-netter in the final minute. Carter Hart stopped 36 out of 38 shots to help Vegas take a 1-0 series lead.

VGK PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS
Mitch Marner – 19 points (7G, 12A)
Jack Eichel – 16 points (1G, 15A)
Pavel Dorofeyev – 12 points (10G, 2A)
Brett Howden – 11 points (9G, 2A)
Shea Theodore – 9 points (4G, 5A)
Ivan Barbashev – 9 points (3G, 6A)

COL PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS
Nathan MacKinnon – 14 points (7G, 7A)
Martin Necas – 11 points (1G, 10A)
Gabriel Landeskog – 9 points (4G, 5A)
Devon Toews – 9 points (2G, 7A)

BY THE NUMBERS
1 – Dylan Coghlan recorded his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal to open the scoring in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.

6 – Brett Howden has scored in six consecutive road games this postseason, the longest streak in Golden Knights history. 

10 – Pavel Dorofeyev scored his 10th goal of the postseason and continues to pace the NHL.

15 – Jack Eichel picked up his 15th helper this postseason to extend his league lead in playoff assists.

19 – Mitch Marner continues to lead the NHL with 19 points (7G, 12A) this postseason.

.947 – Carter Hart posted a .947 save percentage in Wednesday’s 4-2 victory. 

AROUND THE NHL
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche (Vegas leads, 1-0)
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens (Montreal leads, 1-0)

KEYS TO THE GAME 
Keep the Puck: Colorado can be one of the league’s most dangerous teams in the offensive zone, so puck management will be critical for Vegas. To establish an edge in Game 2, the Golden Knights need to make smart decisions with the puck, limit turnovers through the neutral zone, and avoid giving the Avalanche opportunities to attack off the rush.

Start Fast: The Golden Knights need to dictate the pace early and not allow Colorado to feed off the crowd’s energy and swing momentum in their favor. To build on their Game 1 success, Vegas needs to prioritize long offensive zone shifts and a full 60-minute effort to slow Colorado’s speed and limit their scoring chances in Friday’s contest.

News Feed

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