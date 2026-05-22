Morning Skate Report: May 22, 2026

The Golden Knights will battle the Avalanche in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final at Ball Arena on Friday, with puck drop set for 5 p.m. PT.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN

Pregame Show: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network) and KnightTime+ at 4:30 p.m. PT

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Pavel Dorofeyev became the fifth player in franchise history with a double-digit goal total in a playoff campaign.

According to NHL Edge, the Golden Knights lead the NHL with 29 high-danger goals in the playoffs this year.

Ivan Barbashev (67), Keegan Kolesar (58), and Cole Smith (57) hold the top three spots for hits this postseason.

Brett Howden became the second player in Golden Knights history to score game-winning goals in back-to-back playoff games.

Out of the teams remaining this postseason, the Golden Knights hold the second-best penalty-kill percentage at 85.4%.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the postseason, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the Golden Knights throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

WATCH PARTY

The Vegas Golden Knights will host a watch party for Game 2 against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday, May 22, at UnCommons. Friday’s party begins at 4:00 p.m. PT, with game time set for 5:00 p.m. PT. The watch party will feature a live DJ, visits from the VGK Cast, tattoo artists, and raffle prizes, including tickets to the next Golden Knights home game. Giveaways for all fans include VGK sunglasses, rally towels, and more. UnCommons is open to all ages, and fans are encouraged to wear their favorite VGK gear. Those who plan on attending are advised to bring blankets and chairs for seating.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

All times PST

Game 1: Vegas Golden Knights 4, Colorado Avalanche 2 | HIGHLIGHTS

Game 2: Friday, May 22, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 3: Sunday, May 24, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 4: Tuesday, May 26, 6 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | BUY TICKETS

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, May 28, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

Game 6 (if necessary): Saturday, May 30, 5 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | *BUY TICKETS*

Game 7 (if necessary): Monday, June 1, 5 p.m. | Ball Arena

PREGAME SOUND