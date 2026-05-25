Overcoming the Odds: Golden Knights Overcome Three-Goal Deficit in Comeback Game 3 Win of the Western Conference Final Against Avalanche

Overcoming the Odds is presented by BetMGM

VGK26_Playoffs-OTO-WEB
By Lexi Flom

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday to record their first three-goal comeback playoff win in franchise history. Vegas also became just the second team in the last 30 years to post a three-goal comeback win in a Conference Final. Before last night, the Avalanche held a record of 52-0-0 during the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs in which they had a multigoal lead. The Golden Knights turned that to 52-1-0. Keegan Kolesar tallied the game-tying goal with seven minutes remaining in the second period, before Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner 8:21 into the final frame. Brett Howden sealed the 5-3 victory with his 10th goal of the playoffs, tying the league lead with Pavel Dorofeyev for most goals. Vegas had a 6% implied probability to win before Mark Stone’s goal 19 seconds into the second period that sparked the comeback. 

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas +131, Colorado -157

1st | 3:21 | Colorado Avalanche 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 27%
Colorado’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog, opened the scoring for the Avalanche just over three minutes into the first period. 

1st | 7:03 | Colorado Avalanche 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 14%
Nazem Kadri scored his third goal of the postseason to double Colorado’s lead seven minutes into the game.

1st | 13:15 | Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 6%
Jack Drury helped the Avalanche match a franchise-high for goals in the opening period of a road game by tallying a shorthanded goal to put Vegas down by three.

2nd | 0:19 | Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 13%
In his first game back, Mark Stone led the charge with a power-play goal to get Vegas on the board early in the second period. Tomas Hertl sent a feed from Pavel Dorofeyev in the corner to Mitch Marner at the top of the left circle. Marner found Stone alone outside the net where he tipped the puck past Scott Wedgewood to give the Golden Knights their first goal.

COL@VGK: Stone scores PPG against Scott Wedgewood

2nd | 4:05 | Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2 | VGK chance to win: 24%
William Karlsson cut the deficit to one with his first goal of the postseason four minutes into the second period. Karlsson buried the rebound on a Marner shot through traffic to find his first goal and fifth point of the playoffs.

COL@VGK: Karlsson scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

2nd | 12:46 | Vegas Golden Knights 3, Colorado Avalanche 3 | VGK chance to win: 40%
Keegan Kolesar also picked up his first goal of the playoffs, tying the game with seven minutes remaining in the middle frame. Kolesar’s first attempt came off the tip from a Dyan Coghlan shot from the blueline. The puck hit the post, but Kolesar was waiting to finish the job and even the score.

COL@VGK: Kolesar scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

3rd | 8:21 | Vegas Golden Knights 4, Colorado Avalanche 3 | VGK chance to win: 77%
Hertl gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the game and effectively completed the comeback with a backhand shot from the slot after dangling Colorado’s Sam Malinski from the blueline. Kaedan Korczak posted the first playoff multi-point game of his career on a touch-off pass from Stone to Hertl on the rush.

COL@VGK: Hertl scores goal against Scott Wedgewood

3rd | 19:01 | Vegas Golden Knights 5, Colorado Avalanche 3 | VGK chance to win: 100%
Brett Howden put the dagger in with an empty-net goal with 59 seconds remaining in the game. The goal extended Howden’s postseason career-high to 10 goals and matched Dorofeyev for the most goals in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Karlsson earned the primary assist, moving into sole possession of second most career playoff points in Vegas history with 76. Shea Theodore recorded a point as well, bringing his career playoff point total to 75, tying for the third most in franchise history.

COL@VGK: Howden scores empty-net goal

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Colorado Avalanche, 5-3, in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena, taking a 3-0 series lead.

News Feed

Lawless: Bedlam at The Fortress

Golden Knights Complete Three-Goal Comeback in 5-3 Win Over Avalanche

Morning Skate Report: May 24, 2026

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Activations for Games 3 and 4 of Western Conference Final

Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 2 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Lawless: Better Call Jack

Barbashev's Two Goals Power Golden Knights to 3-1 Win in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final

Morning Skate Report: May 22, 2026

Lawless: From the AHL Grind to the Western Conference Final

Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at UnCommons for Game 2

Golden Knights Open Western Conference Final with 4-2 Win Over Avalanche

Morning Skate Report: May 20, 2026

Series Preview: Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Official Watch Party at Lee's Family Forum for Game 1

By The Numbers: Golden Knights Reach Western Conference Final

Vegas Golden Knights Announce On-Sale Details for 2026 Western Conference Final

Full Schedule Announced for the Western Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs