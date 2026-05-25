Overcoming the Odds: Golden Knights Overcome Three-Goal Deficit in Comeback Game 3 Win of the Western Conference Final Against Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday to record their first three-goal comeback playoff win in franchise history. Vegas also became just the second team in the last 30 years to post a three-goal comeback win in a Conference Final. Before last night, the Avalanche held a record of 52-0-0 during the 2025-26 regular season and playoffs in which they had a multigoal lead. The Golden Knights turned that to 52-1-0. Keegan Kolesar tallied the game-tying goal with seven minutes remaining in the second period, before Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner 8:21 into the final frame. Brett Howden sealed the 5-3 victory with his 10th goal of the playoffs, tying the league lead with Pavel Dorofeyev for most goals. Vegas had a 6% implied probability to win before Mark Stone’s goal 19 seconds into the second period that sparked the comeback.

Implied probability data is provided by BetMGM.

Pregame odds: Vegas +131, Colorado -157

1st | 3:21 | Colorado Avalanche 1, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 27%

Colorado’s captain, Gabriel Landeskog, opened the scoring for the Avalanche just over three minutes into the first period.

1st | 7:03 | Colorado Avalanche 2, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 14%

Nazem Kadri scored his third goal of the postseason to double Colorado’s lead seven minutes into the game.

1st | 13:15 | Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 0 | VGK chance to win: 6%

Jack Drury helped the Avalanche match a franchise-high for goals in the opening period of a road game by tallying a shorthanded goal to put Vegas down by three.

2nd | 0:19 | Colorado Avalanche 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1 | VGK chance to win: 13%

In his first game back, Mark Stone led the charge with a power-play goal to get Vegas on the board early in the second period. Tomas Hertl sent a feed from Pavel Dorofeyev in the corner to Mitch Marner at the top of the left circle. Marner found Stone alone outside the net where he tipped the puck past Scott Wedgewood to give the Golden Knights their first goal.