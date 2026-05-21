Best of Golden Knights Quotes from Western Conference Final Game 1 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Dylan Coghlan scored his first career NHL playoff goal and Brett Howden netted the game-winner to lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday at Ball Arena. Here's what Head Coach John Tortorella and a few Golden Knights had to say following the Game 1 victory.

Head Coach John Tortorella on the team’s strong mindset in the postseason…

I thought we checked pretty well in front of our net. There was a lot of action in the night. Carter Hart was just outstanding. Our players aren't phased. They know we've gone over how we want to play. It's not changed from series to series, quite honestly. We're trying to play our game, not worry too much about countering off another team. We're going to try to play our game, and I think they feel very comfortable in it.

Tortorella on Dylan Coghlan’s success and performance in Game 1…

When you say Dylan Coghlan to me, I think of no fear. I don't think he's afraid to make a play. I think he's one of our best defensemen since he's been with us and in the lineup as far as gaps. He's not afraid to stand up in plays. I just think he plays. He’s a bit unflappable as far as just some of the things. That's the toughest position to play. [Kelly McCrimmon] and I were talking about it the other day. You just never know that position when a guy matures. You've got to be really careful giving up on the defense because you just never know when they mature. Maybe this is his gateway; he's given us some solid minutes. I'm happy for him because he's plugged along, plugged along, and with his background. It's a huge goal for us. The game was going both ways, and they had momentum. He's an easy guy to pull for.

Tortorella on the advantage of playing on the road…

I think they've seen it. Most of the guys have seen it, have felt it. As I've said in the prior series, I think it's sometimes easier for the away team in these types of situations to play. I think you can use it to your advantage. Great building tonight. They understand the situation. It doesn't need to be explained to them. I think they're prepared and expect what's going to happen before it comes their way, and they just go out and play.

Dylan Coghlan on his first career NHL playoff goal…

Yeah, it was pretty crazy. Honestly, I didn't know it went in until I turned and looked at [Shea Theodore], and he was smiling at me. I kind of just blacked out for a second, but I saw an opportunity to jump in the rush, and I think there was a few guys behind me. It's a great play by [Brandon Saad] to find me, and I kind of just shot it, and luckily it went in.

Coghlan on stepping up to fit in with the Golden Knights…

Our defensive coach put a lot of trust in me, and I think I didn't really have a lot to lose coming in and stepping up. I think I only played three games in the regular season. This is probably the best I've felt in my whole career. Whoever it is I'm playing with, I'm very comfortable out there with them, and they make it pretty easy on me. We have some pretty world-class players.

Mitch Marner on the Golden Knights’ confidence coming into the Western Conference Final…

I think you just go into the game with confidence from our last two series. For myself at least, I've only been here for this year, but you just go in there with that confidence, you go in there with swagger. Game 1 is always a tough game, regardless of the situation where you're at, on the road, at home, it's always a battle. [Carter Hart] made some massive saves tonight for us when we needed to. We had some guys jump in, make some big plays for us when we need to, some big blocks. You just try to go in there with your same confidence, your swagger, and just play your game.

Marner on the team’s chemistry throughout the lineup…

There were some big moments from a lot of different players throughout the game tonight that made us win that game. I think our team's done a great job with whoever you’re on the ice with, talking, communicating, finding holes, finding plays. If the play's not there, we've done a great job of working low and working our cycle game. Obviously, we've got a lot of big bodies that can hold on to pucks and make plays. So, just have confidence with whoever you're out there with. My big thing is always just trying to talk and make sure people know where I am, and I want to know where they are as well to try to make those plays. I think we've done a really good job of that. We have to continue to do it because it's just going to get harder.

Carter Hart on the Golden Knights’ execution in Game 1…

We know they're a good team. We know they've got a lot of skill on their team, and we respect that, but you can't respect them too much. I thought we did a good job of defending and limiting their time and space. I thought we blocked a lot of shots tonight, got in a lot of lanes, and tied up some sticks.

Hart on starting the series with a strong performance…

It's huge to come out like we did. I thought we came out really good in the first period. We know this is a hard building to play in, and it was huge for us to get rolling and start off the right way and just build off that.