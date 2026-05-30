Special Delivery from The Olympian

Playoff time in the NHL. It is the best time of year for all involved. There is a renewed sense of purpose. A vigor to what weeks ago was mundane, with the rigors of the NHL's regular season eliminating half of the teams, sixteen can say they endured and survived.

Yet, it goes by so quickly. For half of the qualifying teams, survival will have to suffice – except for a fleeting foray into the post-season before a round one exit. That’s right. After surviving a six-month slog through the regular campaign, two weeks later, the energy and allure of the Stanley Cup goes poof in those cities.

For the eight remaining participants, the pull becomes even stronger. One step closer. Maybe this is our year. All the while, the action on the ice just continues to become more riveting – with outcome and outsized dreams converging. Not so, for the first round victims. They are left with the feeling of filling their pockets with fool’s gold. Listening to management giving too soon a post-season synopsis. Looking ahead, now to the amateur draft, free agency and next season’s aspirations.

And then Round Two. Progress for half involved – disappointment for the other half. For the teams sent home so close to the Conference Finals, they’re not quite there yet as Final Four material. The Second Round winners, however, move to the penultimate stage, with only two teams advancing to the Stanley Cup Final. We now know that the Vegas Golden Knights will represent the Western Conference, after dispatching the Presidents’ Trophy winning Colorado Avalanche in a stunning series sweep. Their opponent, the Carolina Hurricanes, represent the Eastern Conference after rolling to the Stanley Cup Final with a 12-1 record.

But we can’t get ahead of ourselves. After all, only one of the thirty-two NHL member clubs won’t experience defeat leading to debrief. Plus, all setbacks aren’t created equal. Getting to the playoffs is rewarding in its own right – especially if your team came into the season with tempered expectations. These two clubs had lofty goals when the season commenced. The ‘Canes had the most regular season points in the East. They have been a contender for several years but have tripped up in the Conference Finals.

Not this year as the Hurricanes dominated the Montreal Canadiens in the ECF to secure their first appearance in the Stanley Cup Final since winning in 2006. For their part, the Vegas Golden Knights are a mere three years removed from winning the Cup, this being their third Final on the franchise’s nine-year resume. It was an uneven year that necessitated changes at every position during the season and a late-season pivot behind the bench that has veteran coach John Tortorella back in the SCF for the first time since he guided the Tampa Bay Lightning to victory in 2004.

Sure, we all want our team to bring home the ultimate prize. The reality, though, is the first round of NHL playoffs this year featured no less than six teams that didn’t qualify for playoff participation a year ago. For those teams, there is a built-in modicum of satisfaction - regardless of their first round results. Simply making it to the post-season is no small feat in today’s exceedingly balanced NHL. Now, we are just one series away from knowing who will claim the Cup and be the only team not to experience disappointment on some level.

Until then, enjoy the FINAL stage of the journey that is NHL playoff hockey. There is nothing like it… Now live exclusively from Raleigh and Vegas.

DE