Lawless: From the AHL Grind to the Western Conference Final

DENVER – A goal, a Hockey Night in Canada towel and a mom tearing up watching her son play hockey. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Dylan Coghlan.

The 28-year-old Coghlan opened the scoring in the Western Conference Final on Wednesday night which got his Vegas Golden Knights started en route to a 4-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche.

Coghlan took a pass from Brandon Saad and whipped a wrist shot between the legs of Avalanche goalie Scott Wedgewood. Vegas now leads the series, 1-0, and Game 2 is set for Friday night here in Denver.

Signed by the Golden Knights back in 2018, Coghlan has not had a straight path to this moment. Vegas developed him in the AHL before promoting him to the NHL for parts of the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. From there it was off to the Carolina Hurricanes in a trade. Stints with the Hurricanes, Chicago Wolves, Springfield Thunderbirds, Winnipeg Jets, and Manitoba Moose would follow.

Over the last three seasons, Coghlan has played in 10 regular season NHL games. The Golden Knights called him up for three games this season while he put together a tremendous campaign with the Henderson Silver Knights scoring 14 goals and 30 assists.

Midway through the second round against the Anaheim Ducks, Vegas needed a blueliner and recalled Coghlan. He has stepped in and played with poise and showed that he truly belongs in the NHL.

“I don’t think I’ve ever not thought that, to be honest. My whole pro career, I’ve always said I was an NHL player and just needed an opportunity to show that,” said Coghlan to the Golden Knights Radio Network during the second intermission on Wednesday. “I’m very thankful that I’m showcasing that later rather than never. So yeah, just really appreciative of the coaching staff here and Kelly [McCrimmon] and George [McPhee] and all them, and putting their trust in me, and that definitely fuels me.”

McCrimmon signed Coghlan as a free agent over the summer based on a strong relationship between the two and the GM’s belief that Coghlan could be a major boon to his AHL team while still holding NHL potential.

“When you say Dylan Coghlan to me, I think of no fear,” says Golden Knights head coach John Tortorella. “I don’t think he’s afraid to make a play. I think he’s one of our best defensemen since he’s been with us and in the lineup as far as gaps. He’s not afraid to stand up in plays. I just think he plays. He’s a bit unflappable.

“You’ve got to be really careful giving up on [defensemen], because you just never know when they mature. Maybe this is his gateway, right? Because he’s given us some solid minutes. I’m happy for him, because he’s plugged along, plugged along, with his background. It’s a huge goal for us, because the game was going both ways. They had momentum. He’s an easy guy to pull for,” said Tortorella.

Coghlan played his first Stanley Cup Playoff game last round against the Ducks. His mother Melanie was able to fly in for the game and a nervous Coghlan looked up to see her during warmups and noticed tears streaming down her cheeks.

Wednesday night, with a Hockey Night in Canada towel wrapped over his shoulders he recounted the moment and thanked his family.

“Yeah, I mean, not only my mom, but my dad and my brother back home too. It’s a crazy journey to get here, a lot of people to thank. But those three are my rock back home. And yeah, it’s pretty cool to not only do this for myself, but for them. Yeah, it’s a dream come true,” he said. “It’s fun. I’m having a blast. I’ve said it a few times, but this is the best I’ve felt in my career. I think just being patient and trying not to get too down on myself, those doubts can kind of creep in and wonder if you’re ever going to play in the playoffs or a roster spot in the NHL again. Can’t really take it for granted, and that’s one thing that I’ve learned over the last couple years is not taking any moment for granted, and I’m sure not taking this one for granted.”

Coghlan was recalled for the first time this season back in early January and played one game at that point before returning to Henderson. Below is what he had to say at the time in a piece for www.nhl.com/goldenknights/ which is quite telling given his current run with the Golden Knights.

From January 13th:

Capable Coghlan

Every NHL player has his own story. From drafted to undrafted to all-star to journeyman. Some take place under the bright lights while others endure long stretches in locales less famous.

Dylan Coghlan is 27 and has played in parts of eight pro seasons. Recalled briefly from Henderson last week for a spot start, Coghlan was steady and reliable. It was his first NHL game this season and his eighth big league match over the span of the last three seasons.

Once a Vegas Golden Knights prospect, Coghlan has been around the hockey block since leaving the Golden Knights in the summer of 2022. Raleigh (Carolina Hurricanes), Springfield (Springfield Thunderbirds), Chicago (Chicago Wolves), Winnipeg (Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose) and Henderson (Henderson Silver Knights) were all called home over the last five seasons.

But Vegas was a place Coghlan always wanted to be again.

“It's good to be back in gold, and it's good to be around these guys. A lot of memories with these guys, and it makes it a little easier going out there, knowing all the players, and knowing how everyone plays. It felt really good to get back at it,” said Coghlan, who logged 15 minutes and 58 seconds in a VGK win before being returned to the AHL. “One thing I've tried to work on is my confidence, and the last three years have not been the easiest, but I'm back here and couldn't be happier to be here and be around these guys again and just trying to play my game. I know how I can play and help teams win.”

Coghlan is a good skater with a bomb of a shot. At his best, he’s moving the puck up the ice quickly and looking for holes to pop into and chip in on the offensive side of the puck.

This season in Henderson, he’s been strong at both ends of the ice scoring five goals and 16 points through 29 games.

“I think the last month or so has probably been the best hockey I've ever played and that's not only offensively but defensively,” said Coghlan. “I'm just a lot calmer and more aware of what's going on. It's kind of a positive when your AHL team is in the same city for your family and the guys with kids so that's a huge positive. I appreciate everything the guys down there have done for me and kind of letting me have a longer leash which always helps with the confidence. If I make a mistake I'm going back out there and I'm doing something good. Just try not to get too down on myself or too hard on myself because that's when stuff goes sideways, so just got to keep a level head, keep my head down, and keep working.”

Coghlan said the call to return to the NHL with Vegas was a big moment in his hockey life.

“When Ryan Craig pulled me aside yesterday, I kind of went back to my room and got a little emotional,” said Coghlan. “It was pretty cool to know that I was going to be playing in this rink again for the Golden Knights. It's pretty surreal. I loved my time here a few years ago, and I love my time here now, so anything I can do to help the team win, I'll do.”