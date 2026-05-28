Vegas Golden Knights Announce Upcoming Youth Hockey Clinics Presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers, Green Valley Grocery

VEGAS (May 28, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, May 28, plans for upcoming youth ball hockey clinics in the Las Vegas community, presented by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Green Valley Grocery. The clinics, designed to introduce kids to the game of hockey and keep them active during the summer months, will feature visits from Chance and members of the VGK Cast and giveaways from Raising Cane’s.

A full schedule of clinics can be found below and is subject to change. Participants in the clinics have been pre-selected and the events are closed to fans and the general public.

SUMMER BALL HOCKEY CLINICS

Wednesday, June 3 presented by Raising Cane’s at Durango Hills Community Center

3521 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89129 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT

Monday, June 8 presented by Green Valley Grocery at YMCA Bill & Lillie Heinrich

4141 Meadows Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89107 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. PT

Wednesday, June 10 presented by Raising Cane’s at Silverado Ranch Community Center

9855 Gilespie St, Las Vegas, NV 89183 – 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 17 presented by Raising Cane’s at Doc Pearson Community Center

1625 W Carey Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89032 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Monday, June 22 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Hollywood Recreation Center

1650 S Hollywood Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89142 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 23 presented by Raising Cane’s at Boys & Girls Club Agassi

800 N MLK Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, 89106 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Thursday, July 2 presented by Raising Cane’s at Cambridge Recreation Center

3930 Cambridge St., Las Vegas, NV 89119 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 7 presented by Green Valley Grocery at Robert Price Recreation Center

2050 Bonnie Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89156 – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest-growing Restaurant brands, with over 900 Restaurants in 40+ states, and plans to open more than 100 new Restaurants across several new markets in 2025. The company recently announced plans to be one of the top 10 Restaurant brands in the United States and is known for its ONE LOVE® – craveable Chicken Finger meals – which includes the iconic “Cane’s Sauce” – named the #1 most craveable sauce in the Restaurant industry and most craveable chicken. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com.

ABOUT GREEN VALLEY GROCERY

Green Valley Grocery is proud to be Las Vegas’ go-to neighborhood convenience store since 1978. With more than 85 locations across the valley, we’re built on a legacy of fast, friendly service and a deep love for the community we call home. Whether you’re fueling up, grabbing snacks, or stocking up for the day ahead, we’re here to make every stop easy and welcoming. We’re honored to support programs like these youth clinics that bring people together and create lasting memories. Find your nearest store and get exclusive deals at https://bit.ly/m/Download-GVG-APP