Morning Skate Report: April 15, 2025

The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) will take on the Calgary Flames (39-27-14) in the team’s second-to-last regular season game on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

If the Minnesota Wild pick up at least one point against the Anaheim Ducks in their matchup on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT, it will cement a first round matchup between the Golden Knights and Wild in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Golden Knights clinched the top spot in the Pacific Division with their win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas won the Pacific for the fourth time in eight seasons.

William Karlsson is riding a four-game point streak into Tuesday’s game against Calgary. He has two goals and two assists in the last four games. Brayden McNabb carries a three-game point streak into the matchup against the Flames. He’s never had a four-game point streak in his career.

Vegas has a 18-4-1 record against the Pacific Division and a 33-10-5 mark against Western Conference opponents this season.

The Golden Knights have a 16-8-1 all-time record against the Flames and have won all three matchups

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Noah Hanifin – One game away from 100 games as a Golden Knight

Reilly Smith – Three points away from 300 points as a Golden Knight

William Karlsson – Five points away from 400 points as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – Two assists away from 100 career assists

Nicolas Roy – Two assists away from 100 career assists

Tomas Hertl – Four assists away from 300 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 93 points (27G, 66A)

Mark Stone – 67 points (19G, 48A)

Tomas Hertl – 59 points (31G, 28A)

Shea Theodore – 55 points (7G, 48A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 50 points (33G, 17A)

Ivan Barbashev – 50 points (23G, 27A)

LAST TIME OUT

Vegas locked up the Pacific Division crown with a 5-3 victory against the Nashville Predators on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights used goals from Brett Howden, Nicolas Roy and Alexander Holtz to build a 3-1 lead through 40 minutes. After the Predators tied the game early in the third, Noah Hanifin’s goal from the blueline with 1:55 to play gave Vegas the edge late in the game. Ivan Barbashev tacked on an empty-net goal as the Golden Knights matched their franchise record for home wins in a season (29). Roy (1G, 1A), Howden (1G, 1A), and Reilly Smith (2A) each had a multi-point game while Adin Hill earned his 32nd win of the season.

SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights and Flames will square off for the final time of the season on Tuesday night in Calgary. Vegas has a 3-0-0 record against Calgary this year and will look for the season sweep at the Saddledome. The Golden Knights topped the Flames, 5-0, on Oct. 28 at T-Mobile Arena and blanked them again in a 3-0 triumph on Dec. 29 in Vegas. In their last meeting, the Golden Knights picked up a 3-2 overtime victory against the Flames on April 5 in Calgary. Reilly Smith scored twice in that win including the game-winning tally in the final minute of overtime. Shea Theodore leads the team with five points (5A) against the Flames this season. Keegan Kolesar (2G, 1A) and Nicolas Roy (1G, 2A) each have three points against Calgary this year.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Flames come into Tuesday’s game with a 39-27-14 record and 92 points. Calgary is two points back of St. Louis for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference and needs to win its final two games of the season to have a chance to qualify for the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Since falling to the Golden Knights in overtime on April 5, the Flames have posted a 3-0-1 record in four games to remain relevant in the push for the postseason. Yegor Sharangovich (2G) and Jonathan Huberdeau (2A) each had two points in Calgary’s last game as the team picked up a crucial 5-2 victory against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Nazem Kadri owns the team lead in scoring with 63 points (32G, 31A) while Huberdeau ranks second with 61 points (28G, 33A). MacKenzie Weegar leads the Calgary blueline in scoring with 46 points (8G, 38A). Dustin Wolf has posted a 28-16-8 record in 52 starts in the Flames’ net.

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

y-Vegas Golden Knights – 49-22-9, 107 points

x-Los Angeles Kings – 47-24-9, 103 points

x-Edmonton Oilers – 47-29-5, 99 points

Central Division:

p-Winnipeg Jets – 55-22-4, 114 points

x-Dallas Stars – 50-25-6, 106 points

x-Colorado Avalanche – 49-29-4, 102 points

Wild Card:

1. Minnesota Wild – 44-30-7, 95 points

2. St. Louis Blues – 43-30-8, 94 points

---

Calgary Flames – 39-27-14, 92 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

p-clinched Presidents’ Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 361st win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights a 17-8-1 all-time record against the Flames

KEYS TO THE GAME

Dress Rehearsal: With the top spot in the Pacific locked up, the Golden Knights will use their final two games in the regular season to get their game in order for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Good Habits: Despite the rest of the regular season having no impact on Vegas’ seeding, the importance of playing the right way is even greater. Sticking to the game plan and remaining committed to the team game will help the Golden Knights enter the postseason playing their best hockey.