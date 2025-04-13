Vegas Golden Knights Honor Three with Annual Team Awards

VEGAS (April 12, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 12, the winners of the team’s annual regular season awards, presented in a postgame ceremony after Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Knight game at T-Mobile Arena. The game was presented by the Southern Nevada Toyota Dealers Association.

Goaltender Adin Hill secured the team’s First Star Award presented by Gold Bar Whiskey, an honor that was not determined until the regular season home finale. Forward Brett Howden was named the winner of the Seventh Player Award for exceeding expectations on the ice, while forward Keegan Kolesar won the Vegas Strong Service Award for community contributions.

Hill won the First Star Award after being named one of the game’s three stars 10 times at T-Mobile Arena, including four First Stars. Hill went 20-6-2 in 28 home starts this season, a franchise record for home victories. The 28-year-old, in his third season with Vegas, has established career bests with 50 games played, 32 wins, a 2.47 goals-against average and four shutouts.

Howden was selected in a vote by fans as the Seventh Player Award recipient. The 27-year-old has scored 23 goals, more than double his previous career high in his first six NHL seasons. Howden’s 39 points are 16 more than his previous career high and include a goal and an assist Saturday night. His goal total ranks tied for fourth on the team and his +15 rating is tied for fourth among VGK forwards. His 118 hits are third-best on the team, second among forwards, and also a career-best mark.

Kolesar, 27, captured his first team award in his fifth NHL season, all with Vegas. The Vegas Strong Service Award winner demonstrated a consistent commitment to the community, including an increased involvement with Adam’s Place, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting children, teens and families experiencing loss. Kolesar donated two season tickets to allow Adam’s Place members to attend every game at T-Mobile Arena this year and hosted the group for a practice and meet-and-greet opportunity in December. He also participated in the design and construction of a KABOOM! Playground funded by the VGK Foundation at the Donna Street Community Center in North Las Vegas. Kolesar regularly spends time with members of the community at ball hockey clinics or meeting with them after practices or games. He was a consistent presence at the team’s Holiday Knights of Giving initiatives in December.

VGK TEAM AWARDS HISTORY

First Star Award

2024-25 – Adin Hill

2023-24 – Jack Eichel

2022-23 – Jack Eichel

2021-22 – Evgenii Dadonov

2020-21 – Max Pacioretty

2019-20 – Reilly Smith

2018-19 – Marc-Andre Fleury and Cody Eakin

2017-18 – William Karlsson

Vegas Strong Service Award

2024-25 – Keegan Kolesar

2023-24 – Jack Eichel

2022-23 – Reilly Smith

2021-22 – Mark Stone

2020-21 – Shea Theodore

2019-20 – Max Pacioretty and Paul Stastny

2018-19 – Deryk Engelland

2017-18 – Deryk Engelland

Seventh Player Award

2024-25 – Brett Howden

2023-24 – Brayden McNabb

2022-23 – William Carrier

2021-22 – Nicolas Roy

2020-21 – Alec Martinez

2019-20 – Chandler Stephenson

2018-19 – Ryan Reaves

2017-18 – William Karlsson

