Morning Skate Report: April 13, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (37-26-17) begin their final homestand of the season on Monday as they take on the Winnipeg Jets (35-32-12) at T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 94.7/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

The Golden Knights punched their ticket to the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs for the eighth time in the franchise's nine seasons with a win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Vegas looks to extend their current point streak to nine games Monday against the Jets.

Jack Eichel netted the game-winning goal Saturday, his third overtime tally of the season, which ranks second all-time in club history in a single campaign.

Pavel Dorofeyev’s second-period goal marked his career-high 36th of the season, the third most in a year in Vegas’ history.

Mark Stone became the third Vegas skater with 70 points (27G, 43A) this season after scoring his 27th goal, and third in the last two games.

Carter Hart saved 30-of-32 shots Saturday, and has won four straight games in net since his April 2 return from injury, posting a .928 save percentage over that span.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS KNIGHT

Mental Health Knight will bring together advocacy and recognition in support of mental health awareness. Ryan Brunty, founder of Depressed Monsters, will host a live pre-game painting at T-Mobile Arena, with the finished piece to be auctioned alongside the jerseys to benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The game will also recognize special guests, including WWE star Jade Cargill, highlighting a shared commitment to raising awareness and supporting mental health initiatives.

Specialty, player-signed Mental Health Knight jerseys will be available for auction, featuring an exclusive logo inspired by the meaning of a semi-colon (;). The semi-colon is a powerful symbol representing the choice to continue one’s story even in the face of hardship, reinforcing the message that “your story isn’t over.” Complementing this meaning, the logo features green trim, the official color of mental health awareness, symbolizing renewal, growth, and new life. The shoulder patch further highlights this commitment with a green ribbon, a widely recognized emblem of mental health awareness and support. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VGKMentalHealth.givesmart.com or text “VGKMentalHealth” to 76278. The auction will begin at 5:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 9 p.m. PT on April 13. Fans attending the game can visit Sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Mark Stone – Two games away from 400 games as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Nic Dowd – Four points away from 200 career points

Jack Eichel – Eight points away from 700 career points

Pavel Dorofeyev – Nine goals away from 100 career goals

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 84 points (26G, 58A)

Mitch Marner – 79 points (23G, 56A)

Mark Stone – 70 points (27G, 43A)

Pavel Dorofeyev – 63 points (36G, 27A)

Ivan Barbashev – 59 points (22G, 37A)

BY THE NUMBERS

1.17 – Jack Eichel’s 1.17 points per game ranks third among all American-born skaters in the NHL this season.

9 – Mitch Marner has posted nine points (4G, 5A) over his last seven games.

12 – Ivan Barbashev has registered 12 points (3G, 9A) in his previous 11 outings.

42 – The Golden Knights have posted a +42 goal differential in the third period, the highest of any team in any period in the NHL this season.

243 – Jeremy Lauzon’s 243 hits on the campaign are the most by a defenseman in Golden Knights franchise history.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights locked up their spot in the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win against the Avalanche on Saturday at Ball Arena. Devon Toews put the Avalanche up, 1-0, shortly before the midway point of the first period with a power-play goal. The Golden Knights responded with 6:13 left in the frame on the man advantage as Mark Stone recovered a deflected shot in front of the crease and buried a backhander to tie up the score at one. Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas their first lead just over two minutes into the second period when he went upstairs far side on Mackenzie Blackwood after receiving a dish from Ivan Barbashev on the side wall. Nick Blankenburg drew Colorado even again with 9:04 left in the period with a point shot that deflected off the post and into the net. After a scoreless third period that saw surges from both sides, the game went to overtime tied at two. Just over a minute into the extra frame, Jack Eichel recovered a puck off a save from Carter Hart and took the puck the length of the ice before potting the game winner from the right circle to lift Vegas to the 3-2 win. Hart stopped 30-of-32 shots to earn his fourth straight win.

SEASON SERIES

Vegas has split their two meetings with Winnipeg this year, carrying a 1-1-0 record into Monday’s matchup. The first game came on Jan. 6, when Tomas Hertl netted the overtime winner to lift the Golden Knights to a 4-3 victory at Canada Life Centre. Hertl recorded a goal and an assist, Mitch Marner added two helpers, and Mark Stone, Brett Howden and Reilly Smith all found the back of the net in the win. The most recent matchup on March 24, saw the Jets take a 4-1 win on home ice. Rasmus Andersson netted his 13th goal of the campaign on the man advantage in the middle frame for the lone Vegas goal.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

Winnipeg sits sixth in the Central Division and five points out of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference with a 35-32-12 record and 82 points on the season. The Jets are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games and start their final road trip of the season on the heels of a 7-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at home. Mark Scheifele leads the team in offense with a career-high 99 points (34G, 65A) on the season, followed by Kyle Connor with 89 points (38G, 51A), and Gabriel Vilardi with 64 points (29G, 35A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Vegas Golden Knights – 37-26-17, 91 points

Edmonton Oilers – 40-30-10, 90 points

Anaheim Ducks – 42-32-6, 90 points

Los Angeles Kings – 34-26-19, 87 points

San Jose Sharks – 37-34-8, 82 points

Seattle Kraken – 34-34-11, 79 points

Calgary Flames – 33-38-9, 75 points

Vancouver Canucks – 24-48-8, 56 points

WESTERN CONFERENCE PLAYOFF PICTURE

Pacific Division:

x-Vegas Golden Knights – 37-26-17, 91 points

x-Edmonton Oilers – 40-30-10, 90 points

Anaheim Ducks – 42-32-6, 90 points

Central Division:

p-Colorado Avalanche – 52-16-11, 115 points

x-Dallas Stars – 48-20-12, 108 points

x-Minnesota Wild – 45-23-12, 102 points

Wild Card:

1. x-Utah Mammoth – 42-32-6, 90 points

2. Los Angeles Kings – 34-26-19, 87 points

Key:

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

p-clinched Presidents’ Trophy

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

- Mark the 400th win in franchise history

- Give the Golden Knights a 13-8-2 all-time record against the Jets

- Give the Golden Knights an 8-2-2 all-time record against the Jets at T-Mobile Arena

- Improve John Tortorella's record to 6-0-1 behind the Vegas bench

- Extend the Golden Knights point streak to nine games

KEYS TO THE GAME

Defend the Fortress: With just two games remaining in the regular season, both at home, the Golden Knights need to close the season strong in order to win the Pacific Division and lock up home ice in the first round of the playoffs. With at least a point in all of their recent four home games, Vegas should look to keep the momentum up, jump out to an early lead, and play aggressively for all 60 minutes.

Check Forward: The most consistent messaging from Head Coach John Tortorella since taking over behind the bench has been to play fast and check forward. By applying pressure in Winnipeg’s end and through the neutral zone, the Golden Knights can keep the Jets from getting any sustained O-zone time and force turnovers before their offense can set up. If they forecheck strong and close gaps quickly, they can dominate the puck and generate rush chances off broken plays rather than offering time and space and letting Winnipeg get comfortable in Vegas’ end.