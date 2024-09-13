MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub to Host AFC Bournemouth Watch Party Saturday, September 14

VEGAS (September 13, 2024) – MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub at City National Arena in Summerlin will host a watch party for AFC Bournemouth’s Premier League match on Saturday, September 14 at 12 p.m. PT.

Team mascot Cherry Bear will be in attendance, with the Peacock broadcast of the Cherries’ game against Chelsea on TVs throughout the restaurant. Owner Bill Foley’s team is unbeaten through the first three games of the Premier League season, including a comeback win in its most recent game when it became the first team in Premier League history to win after trailing 2-0 in a match’s 87th minute.

WHAT: AFC Bournemouth vs. Chelsea watch party

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 12 p.m. PT

WHERE: MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub at City National Arena (1550 S. Pavilion Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.