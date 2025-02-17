Lawless: USA-Canada Finale has 'Godfather II' Undertones

BOSTON - Godfather Part 2 is roundly considered the greatest sequel in movie history. Let’s hope USA/Canada on Thursday night is considered the equal of their 4Nations Face-Off Part 1.

Last Saturday night’s classic immediately etched itself in our international hockey memories. We’ll never forget it. Three fights in nine seconds. A one-goal game until the U.S. salted it away with an empty netter to win 3-1. American goalie Connor Hellebuyck continued his dominant season allowing just one goal against.

Vegas is already in the money at the 4Nations Face-Off. Now it’s a one game showdown to see who will strike gold.

Team USA’s Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin will skate against their Golden Knights teammates Mark Stone and Adin Hill of Team Canada in Thursday’s championship game.

Coach Bruce Cassidy will oversee it all from his spot on Canada’s bench.

Canada needed a regulation win on Monday to earn their spot to the final and they cruised past Finland 5-3. Team USA was undefeated heading into Monday’s play and had already secured its spot in the final. America’s late game vs. Sweden had no impact on the tournament.

“For us, if we win on Thursday, it's a better game for us. That Saturday night game is in the past for us,” said Stone, following Canada’s win on Monday. “I'm sure the fans are not going to stop talking about it for a while, but, that's a game when I retire in ten years down the road, and, I'm talking with my kids, and friends, and family that will be a fun one to reminisce. But if you look at the game, it's a one-goal game. You know, right before we had a two-on-one, they capitalized on their two-on-one. It's a difference in the game. It’s going to be a tight game, an exciting game. These are the fun ones you want to play.”

Vegas had seven players named to the event but injuries to Sweden’s William Karlsson as well as Canada’s Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore trimmed the number to four.

Eichel has been dominant at both ends of ice picking up three assists while playing elite defensive hockey.

Hanifin has been steady on the U.S. blueline playing over 17 minutes per game for his country.

Stone has spent the tournament on a line with either Connor McDavid or Nathan MacKinnon. In Monday’s win Stone’s line scored a pair of goals and he set a screen on the first while driving to the net and pulling people away from Brayden Point giving him a free rebound on the second.

Stopping the puck: Hellebuyck has been near perfect posting a 1.0 GAA and .957 save percentage.

Sweden and Finland never found an answer in net bouncing between goalies.

Canadian coach Jon Cooper went with Jordan Binnington again in Monday’s game despite many thinking it was time to give Hill a look. Binnington now has a 2.60 GAA and an .892 save percentage.