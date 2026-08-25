Lawless: Standard Operating Procedure

Last week, while going through a minor medical procedure, a fine gentleman in the waiting room and the good doctor himself had the same question for me: Are we going to be good this year?

We being the Vegas Golden Knights and not the unholy trio of me, the doc and the inquisitive stranger.

One knows they are in a hockey town when, moments after the happy gas has been administered, the doctor looks over his mask to pose a puck puzzler for his woozy patient.

I didn’t get an answer out in time before hitting La La Land but will do my best here.

The answer, as it always has been over its nine-season history, is the local NHL club will be good. Management has once again put together a team that will win a lot of games. The follow-up question requires a bit more thought. Are they going to contend? Luck and health have to be considered but are impossible to account for prior to a season. That being said, if this roster enjoys average luck and health, they will be a playoff team.