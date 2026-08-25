Lawless: Standard Operating Procedure

Our Golden Knights insider can't escape getting quizzed about the hockey club as they gear up for their monumental 10th NHL season

GL-Column_Aug25
By Gary Lawless
VegasGoldenKnights.com

Last week, while going through a minor medical procedure, a fine gentleman in the waiting room and the good doctor himself had the same question for me: Are we going to be good this year?

We being the Vegas Golden Knights and not the unholy trio of me, the doc and the inquisitive stranger.

One knows they are in a hockey town when, moments after the happy gas has been administered, the doctor looks over his mask to pose a puck puzzler for his woozy patient.

I didn’t get an answer out in time before hitting La La Land but will do my best here.

The answer, as it always has been over its nine-season history, is the local NHL club will be good. Management has once again put together a team that will win a lot of games. The follow-up question requires a bit more thought. Are they going to contend? Luck and health have to be considered but are impossible to account for prior to a season. That being said, if this roster enjoys average luck and health, they will be a playoff team.

Watch all of Mitch Marner's 2025-26 regular season & playoff goals

Here are some of the big questions for Vegas heading into training camp.

GOALS, GOALS, GOALS

The loss of Pavel Dorofeyev and his goal production is a valid area of concern.

Dorofeyev was a draft-and-develop project in Vegas and his last two seasons he scored 35 and 37 goals, respectively. The player and his representative crunched the numbers and determined they were in line for a raise. Fair enough. But the increase they had in mind priced him out of the VGK lineup.

So, where those goals will come from is a key question mark. The best answer is returning players will need to boost their production. And potential players like Braeden Bowman, Tanner Laczynski, Trevor Connelly, Raphael Lavoie and Kai Uchacz will have a chance to contribute.

Victor Olofsson is back for a second tour of duty and he could eat up a bunch of that deficit all on his own with a healthy and consistent campaign.

If one's argument is that Vegas is shy on talent up front, we'll happily have that discussion. Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, Mitch Marner, William Karlsson, Brett Howden, Tomas Hertl and Ivan Barbashev comprise a deep and top-end group of forwards. There will be opportunity for others to fill in the gaps but this team is going to score and score lots.

KNIGHT TIME IN NET

This is something I have been asked about several times over the summer. The combination of Adin Hill and Carter Hart could prove to be one of the league's best tandems. Both have carried a team to the Stanley Cup Final and Hill led Vegas to a title. Look for a more equitable sharing of the starts. Vegas has two experienced and talented goalies which should make for a consistent and effective duo.

New VGK Head Coach Ryan Craig joins Daren Millard for a conversation

BULLISH ON THE BLUE LINE

This is the best top-six defense corps Vegas has boasted since it won the Stanley Cup in 22-23. Size, mobility and experience throughout. It will be difficult to distinguish the top pair from the third on some nights. Shea Theodore, Rasmus Andersson and Noah Hanifin can all play in the offensive zone. Brayden McNabb, Parker Wotherspoon and Jeremy Lauzon will provide stiffness. This is a balanced group that can play all over the ice and create offense while not sacrificing effectiveness in the D-zone.

MEET THE NEW BOSS

Ryan Craig is no stranger around the Golden Knights facility. He's spent nine years in the organization. He's a leader, a tireless worker and possesses a smart hockey mind.

Craig connects with players and is surrounded by excellent coaches. He'll be successful. Could there be some growing pains? Maybe, but I doubt it. Six years as an NHL assistant and three as a head coach in the AHL is plenty of seasoning. Craig is ready for the bright lights. He's a VGK original and a fantastic person.

My family always laughs at me when someone asks me what the coming season is going to be like and I reply, "I think the Golden Knights are going to win the Stanley Cup."

They say, "You always say that."

I do. And for good reason. Vegas has been to the final in three of its nine seasons. The organization arguably has the best owner and management group in the league. That's a great start. They make hard and good decisions.

Predictions are meaningless. No one knows what is going to happen. But history tells us Vegas will contend. And history is right.

News Feed

Lawless: Time to Dream Hockey Dreams Again

Partial Plans for 2026-27 Season to go On Sale Thursday, August 6

Golden Knights Announce Season X Theme Knights

VGK Foundation Awards Over $500,000 in Grants to Local Charities

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Matthew Minchak

NHL Announces 2026-27 Schedule Featuring Golden Knights 10th Season

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Ben Wilmott

Golden Knights Sign Juho Piiparinen to Entry-Level Contract

Golden Knights to Host 2026 VGK Golf Classic on September 8

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Sean Burick

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Trevor Connelly

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Jakob Ihs-Wozniak

VGK Prospect Questionnaire: Juho Piiparinen

Golden Knights Sign Lukas Cormier to One-Year Contract

Golden Knights to Host Battle-Worn Authentics Equipment Sale

Golden Knights Announce Game Schedule for 2026 Rookie Camp

Lawless: Sign Of The Times

Golden Knights Sign Jeremy Lauzon to Six-Year Contract