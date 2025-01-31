Lawless: Jet Lag is Out, Mailbag is In

VGK Insider Gary Lawless took fan questions on X during team's flight to New York

GL_Column
By Gary Lawless
@GoldenKnights VegasGoldenKnights.com

Jet lag? No jet lag. But how about a mailbag?

The time on my phone just shot forward by a full hour as Air VGK moved from the Pacific time zone to Mountain. Players and staff are busying themselves with cards, books, screens and even some work.

Word is making its way to the back of the plane that GM Kelly McCrimmon has made a deal to bring in veteran forward Brandon Saad and his Stanley Cup champion resume.

We’re hurtling towards New York City for a four-game road trip against the Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Bruins.

After that the group will break up with some of us headed to the Four Nations Faceoff and others for some R and R at various destinations.

The team has lost its last two games but collected points in five of the last six. After posting a torrid 10-2 record in December Vegas went 6-6-3 in January.

Social admin put out a call for questions and here are answers to a collection of your queries.

GL: I think the team is pretty set on D and in goal. Management has been taking a look at a lot of different options at forward due to injuries to William Karlsson and Cole Schwindt. You can never have enough scoring, size and speed in your forward group.

(Editor’s note, the Saad announcement came during the flight and while this story was being compiled and written.)

GL: Saad can play anywhere. Speed, size, jam and finish. He’ll find a home. Nice flow, too.

GL: Dancing? Would have to be slow dancing. Very slow. But Wicked is very big with some of our VGK staff and I would do just about anything to make them laugh.

GL: Road trip, injection of a veteran like Saad and an upcoming break are all positives for the VGK right now in terms of energy.

GL: I would bestow these choices upon Quebec City. It’s a longshot now with larger U.S. markets showing interest but I would love the NHL to return to Quebec City.

GL: Hockey and football are my top sports. Jack Lambert remains my favorite football player of all time and Larry Robinson still holds that spot among hockey players. So one of those two.

GL: Angel hair.

GL: I can’t speak for Rob Lowe but I’m down to play a grizzled sportswriter in the sequel.

(Editor's note: Gary is already a real-life grizzled sportswriter. He was born for that role if Youngblood 2 ever gets made.)

GL: Sixteen is the hockey number in my family. Older brother, myself and now my daughter have all worn it.

GL: Parkway or East City Coffee Shop. Although they both may be closed. Only Café served a pretty good cowboy breakfast too.

GL: In no particular order: Carbone, Piero’s, La Strega, Mastrionni’s, Harlo, Sen of Japan.

