Lawless: Jet Lag is Out, Mailbag is In

Jet lag? No jet lag. But how about a mailbag?

The time on my phone just shot forward by a full hour as Air VGK moved from the Pacific time zone to Mountain. Players and staff are busying themselves with cards, books, screens and even some work.

Word is making its way to the back of the plane that GM Kelly McCrimmon has made a deal to bring in veteran forward Brandon Saad and his Stanley Cup champion resume.

We’re hurtling towards New York City for a four-game road trip against the Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Bruins.

After that the group will break up with some of us headed to the Four Nations Faceoff and others for some R and R at various destinations.

The team has lost its last two games but collected points in five of the last six. After posting a torrid 10-2 record in December Vegas went 6-6-3 in January.

Social admin put out a call for questions and here are answers to a collection of your queries.