Kolesar's Late Goal Lifts Golden Knights to 3-1 Win vs. Kraken

Thompson records 50th NHL win

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (37-25-7) defeated the Seattle Kraken (28-28-12), 3-1, on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWNJack Eichel tallied his 30th point at home this season with the first goal of the game, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead. With 6:31 left in regulation, Seattle tied the game with a power-play goal. Five minutes later, Keegan Kolesar broke the tie with his sixth goal of the season. Chandler Stephenson netted an empty-net goal to cement the 3-1 victory for Vegas.

TOP PERFORMERS
Keegan Kolesar: Kolesar's game-winning goal came with just 1:20 remaining in regulation. He's notched three points (1G, 2A) in the last two games.

Jack Eichel: Eichel netted his 22nd goal of the season, put seven shots on goal and won 11 faceoffs.

Brayden McNabb: McNabb had a multi-point night with two assists, four hits and four blocked shots on the night.

Logan Thompson: Thompson had 21 saves on 22 shots.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTLogan Thompson earned his 50th career victory, becoming the second Vegas goaltender to earn 50 wins – Marc-Andre Fleury had 117. He's the first player in franchise history to earn 50 career wins all with the Golden Knights.

Eichel’s goal in Thursday's matchup marked his 22nd goal of the season, his 30th point at home and his 499th career point.

Marchessault tallied his 60th point of the season with his assist on Jack Eichel’s goal to hit the 60-point mark for the third time in his career.

Kolesar’s go-ahead goal with 1:20 remaining marked the team's third go-ahead goal in the final two minutes this season, setting a three-way tie for most among all teams this season (Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings).

BECAUSE VGK WON…
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 18,033

LOOKING AHEADThe Golden Knights close out their homestand against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

