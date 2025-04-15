The Learn To Skate Program Continues To Instill Confidence On And Off The Ice

Not only have the Vegas Golden Knights created an ever-growing love for the sport of hockey, but they have also proven that the ice welcomes everyone. The Skating Academy presented by Atomic Golf has continued to grow and become more popular and the program puts care into every detail to see success with all students.

Whether a child dreams of taking on the ice in any professional setting or an adult lacing up their skates for the first time, each participant is guided through the fundamentals with patience, encouragement, and a focus on confidence. Carolyn Mortenson, Senior Director of Skating Programs for the Golden Knights, explains that anyone, regardless of age, can learn to skate.

“It’s the basics of skating,” said Mortenson. “We teach them how to fall down, get back up, march, and skate on the ice. It’s all about baby steps.”

The first session is all about the basics. Participants learn how to fall safely and, just as importantly, how to get back up. Practicing marching steps across the ice builds confidence with each stride no matter how wobbly it might feel at first.

The Golden Knights Skating Academy uses the Learn To Skate USA curriculum that follows a structured, tiered program designed to guide skaters from their first step on the ice all the way to specialized pathways in figure skating or hockey.

The path begins at Level One, with the ‘Snowplow Sam’ series where beginners and young children build foundational balance and movement skills. Upon completing Level 1, participants earn their first pin and move on to Level 2, which introduces Basic Skills #1 and #2 to further develop control and confidence on the ice. From there, skaters can choose between two tracks at Level 3: Figure Skating (Basic Skills #3–#6), which leads into the Golden Edge Program for those interested in pursuing the sport further, or Hockey (Hockey #1 and #2), designed to prepare kids (ages 5–9) for the Learn to Play or Little Knights programs.

There’s no pressure to be perfect. The benefits go beyond the ice. No matter where you start, you have the ability to enter the program and become a great skater.

“Take it one step at a time,” Mortenson said. “Wear comfortable clothes, make sure your skates are snug, bring gloves, and always wear a helmet—no matter your age. Safety comes first.”

The environment is welcoming and filled with encouragement. Coaches are trained not just to teach technique, but to build independence. Throughout the program, while you are learning on-ice skills, you are learning about yourself. From the moment you walk into City National Arena, America First Center, or Hylo Park you are greeted with a name tag and lanyard.

On average every session receives 200 new skaters and about 2,000 total participants between the three different rinks. The program currently ranks 10th across the 1,000 throughout the United States.

“We push in a good way,” Mortenson said. “We give positive feedback and talk to skaters with kindness and encouragement. You never know who just needs that little boost to believe in themselves.”

When Mortenson reflects on her favorite things about the growing program, she thinks about the excitement on the faces of coaches and students alike as new skills are learned and challenges are overcome.

As Mortenson and the coaches see the advancement of the community within the world on ice, the goal is to continue to grow the program and to see the impact that is made. While it may be three rinks right now, the city and the program plan on more rinks being built in the future. With that comes more individuals who will continue their love and self-belief of themselves and the sport.