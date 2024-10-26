VGK Foundation Announces Entertainment Lineup for 'A Golden Knight' Gala at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 3

VEGAS (October 26, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation announced today that David Perrico’s Pop Strings Orchestra will be among the entertainment highlights at ‘A Golden Knight’ presented by Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The annual gala to benefit the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will be held Sunday, November 3 at LIV and LIV Beach inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

A limited number of general admission tickets remain for the event and can be purchased at this link.

Additional entertainment performances will include a mentalist and a contortionist. Culinary highlights will feature specialty menu items from select Fontainebleau Las Vegas restaurants, including Papi Steak. Drink highlights will feature specialty, craft cocktails, Foley Family Wines & Spirits and an elevated tequila bar.

VGK broadcasters Dave Goucher and Ashali Vise will host the evening. The entire Vegas Golden Knights team will be in attendance, with players mingling with fans and assisting at bars and food stations.

Live and silent auctions will feature Vegas Golden Knights hockey experiences, travel packages and other one-of-a-kind opportunities and items. Previously held in the New Year, A Golden Knight moves earlier in the season in 2024-25 to accommodate the NHL’s February break in the schedule for the 4 Nations Face-Off and to allow fans the opportunity to spend time with the players earlier in the season.

Tickets are on sale now for $500 (general admission) online. Media information including photo and video opportunities will be announced at a later date. The event is Vegas chic attire and all attendees must be 21 or older.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FOUNDATION

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation supports exemplary Las Vegas non-profit organizations that make a positive impact in the local community, with a focus on the following pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The Foundation raises money through various events and in-game efforts, including a 51/49 Raffle, jersey and memorabilia auctions and other initiatives to engage fans. For the latest news and information on the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation follow the foundation on X and Instagram.

ABOUT FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort that brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. Certified by the Green Building Initiative with three Green Globes, the resort’s thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.