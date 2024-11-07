Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza on Monday, November 11

VEGAS (November 6, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, November 6, that the organization will host its annual food drive on Toshiba Plaza on Monday, November 11 before the team’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Puck drop between Vegas and Carolina is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena.

Fans are asked to bring nonperishable items to Monday’s food drive, which is presented by Nacho Daddy, beginning at 5 p.m. PT. Significant others from the team and coaching staff will collect items until the start of the first period. Fans who donate items on Monday will receive a special poster, while supplies last.

The Henderson Silver Knights will also participate in this year’s food drive, with boxes available for fans to contribute nonperishable foods as they arrive at the team’s game on Wednesday, November 20 at Lee’s Family Forum.

