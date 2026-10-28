Golden Knights Announce Nevada Day Game Celebration Details

VEGAS (October 28, 2026) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, October 28, plans for the team’s Nevada Day game on Friday, Oct. 30, at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights will host the New Jersey Devils at 3 p.m. PT on the state holiday that commemorates the Nevada's admission to the Union in 1864. The Nevada Day game celebration is presented by Travel Nevada.

A limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased here. Fans at T-Mobile Arena are encouraged to wear white to match the Golden Knights, who will be wearing their white jerseys at home.

On Paramount+ Plaza, fans will have their first opportunity to purchase the latest Golden Knights VANS beginning at 10 a.m. PT. There will also be additional co-branded VGK x VANS merchandise by Violent Gentleman available for purchase.

Specialty signed Nevada Day jerseys will be available for auction. To participate, fans can visit VGKNevadaDay.givesmart.com or text “VGKNevadaDay” to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 1:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 30. Fans attending the game can visit sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the VGK Foundation’s continued programming with Clark County School District.

Additional Nevada Day items such as t-shirts and pucks will be available for purchase at The Arsenal at City National Arena.

Travel Nevada recently hosted the “Ultimate Hockey Experience” sweepstakes, where one lucky winner and three friends received tickets to the Nevada Day game. In addition, the winner and their friends will be given official Golden Knights jerseys, premium ride service to and from T-Mobile Arena, and exclusive access to the postgame press conference.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. The Golden Knights have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final three times and celebrate their 10th season as a franchise in 2026-27. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.