Morning Skate Report: Oct. 30, 2026

The Vegas Golden Knights (9-4-1) face the New Jersey Devils (8-5-0) on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena as the team celebrates Nevada Day.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: Scripps Sports (The Spot-Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

Radio: X 107.9 | 105.7 Maxima

NOTES

Raphael Lavoie tallied his first NHL goal with the game-winner against the Senators on Tuesday.

Ville Heinola registered his first point as a Golden Knight on Tuesday.

Mitch Marner has posted points in eight consecutive games, totaling 11 points (1G, 10A).

Vegas owns a 6-2-0 record at T-Mobile Arena through the first month of the 2026-27 season.

Top defensive duo Brayden McNabb (+14) and Shea Theodore (+12) rank fourth and fifth respectively among all NHL blueliners in +/- rating.

Download the Official Vegas Golden Knights Mobile App for updates throughout the season, including ticket information, team news, and interactive ways to engage with the team.

NEVADA DAY

The Golden Knights will celebrate Nevada Day on Friday when they take on the Devils at T-Mobile Arena. The Nevada Day game celebration is presented by Travel Nevada.

Fans at T-Mobile Arena are encouraged to wear white to match the Golden Knights, who will be wearing their white jerseys at home.

On Paramount+ Plaza, fans will have their first opportunity to purchase the latest Golden Knights VANS beginning at 10 a.m. PT. There will also be additional co-branded VGK x VANS merchandise by Violent Gentleman available for purchase.

Specialty signed Nevada Day jerseys will be available for auction. To participate, fans can visit VGKNevadaDay.givesmart.com or text “VGKNevadaDay” to 76278 to sign up and bid. The auction will begin at 1:45 p.m. PT and conclude at 5 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 30. Fans attending the game can visit sections 11 and 12 on the concourse to see the jerseys in person. Proceeds from the auction will go towards the VGK Foundation’s continued programming with Clark County School District.

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brayden McNabb – One game away from 900 NHL games

Brayden McNabb – Two points away from 200 NHL career points

Jeremy Lauzon – Two games away from 400 NHL games

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Shea Theodore – Five games away from 600 VGK games

Mitch Marner – Seven points away from 100 VGK points

Mitch Marner – Seven games away from 100 VGK games

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jack Eichel – 20 points (7G, 13A)

Mark Stone – 16 points (8G, 8A)

Mitch Marner – 13 points (2G, 11A)

Ivan Barbashev – 10 points (1G, 9A)

Trevor Connelly – 9 points (4G, 5A)

BY THE NUMBERS

23.73 – Trevor Connelly’s max skating speed so far this season is 23.73, ranking fifth among all skaters in the NHL.

51 – Jeremy Lauzon leads all NHL defensemen with 51 hits.

200 - Nic Dowd recorded his 200th career point with an assist on Lavoie’s first NHL goal.

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights got back in the win column on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators. After a scoreless first period, Braeden Bowman broke the deadlock with a power-play goal for points in back-to-back games. Shane Pinto recorded Ottawa’s only goal of the game 34 seconds into the third period to even the score at 1-1. Lavoie put Vegas back in front with his first career goal seven minutes later. William Karlsson and Jack Eichel potted empty-net goals to seal the 4-1 victory for the Golden Knights. Adin Hill earned the win in the crease, turning aside 25 shots and posting a .962 save percentage.

2025-26 SEASON SERIES

Vegas and New Jersey battled twice in 2025-26 with each team claiming a win. The clubs met for the first time on Dec. 5, 2025, at Prudential Center where the Golden Knights shut out the Devils, 3-0. Shea Theodore, Tomas Hertl, and Ivan Barbashev tallied the three goals for Vegas. Jack Eichel recorded a multi-point night with two assists. New Jersey earned the 2-1 shootout victory in the second meeting between the teams two weeks later at T-Mobile Arena. Jesper Bratt scored the lone shootout goal, earning the Devils the extra point.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Devils own an 8-5-0 record with 16 points and rank second in the Metropolitan Division. The club enters Friday’s matchup coming off a back-to-back with a 5-1 win over the Dallas Stars and a 5-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche. New Jersey recently acquired Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets, with the goaltender making his season debut and stopping 17 shots against the Stars. The Devils sent Dawson Mercer, Nick Bjugstad, Nico Daws, and recent first-round draft pick Alexander Command to the Jets in return for Hellebuyck. Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 14 points (4G, 10A), followed by Jesper Bratt with 11 points (2G, 9A), and Arseny Gritsyuk with 10 points (6G, 4A).

PACIFIC DIVISION STANDINGS

Edmonton Oilers, 9-2-2, 20 points

Vegas Golden Knights, 9-4-1, 19 points

Seattle Kraken, 8-4-1, 17 points

San Jose Sharks, 6-6-1, 13 points

Anaheim Ducks, 5-6-1, 11 points

Calgary Flames, 5-7-0, 10 points

Los Angeles Kings, 3-6-2, 8 points

Vancouver Canucks, 3-10-1, 7 points

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…

-Mark the 411th regular season win in franchise history

-Give the Golden Knights an 11-2-4 all-time record against the Devils

-Give the Golden Knights a 6-2-1 all-time record against the Devils at T-Mobile Arena

KEYS TO THE GAME

Early Starts: With Friday’s matchup starting at 3 p.m., Head Coach Ryan Craig expressed the importance of starting on time in earlier games. An earlier start on the clock can throw off routines, so starting ahead and on pace with awareness of the Devils game can bring success for the Golden Knights on Friday.

Show Up & Play: Raphael Lavoie, Ville Heinola, and Adin Hill took full advantage of their step-up opportunities in Tuesday night’s win against Ottawa. Lavoie scored his first game-winning goal, Heinola recorded a point in his first game this season, and Hill stopped 25 of 26 shots. Craig stated that “three guys got into the lineup with just showing up and playing, so hopefully, there’s 20 guys that are just going to show up and play” in Friday’s matchup. Taking advantage of opportunities can be a key to success for Vegas on Friday.