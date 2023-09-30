Golden Knights Trim Camp Roster to 26

VEGAS (September 30, 2023) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, September 30, roster transactions that brought the updated training camp roster to 26 players.

The following players were assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League: Layton Ahac, Tyler Benson, Jake Bischoff, Jakub Brabenec, Daniil Chayka, Lukas Cormier, Adam Cracknell, Jakub Demek, Mason Morelli, Jiri Patera, Christoffer Sedoff, Jesper Vikman.

The following players have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Henderson: Byron Froese, Mason Geertsen, Dysin Mayo, Gage Quinney, Sheldon Rempal, Jonas Rondbjerg.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS UPCOMING TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

Monday, October 2

-Practice, 2:30 p.m. PT (City National Arena)

Tuesday, October 3

-Morning Skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by GHOST Energy (T-Mobile Arena)

Wednesday, October 4

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Thursday, October 5

-Morning skate, 11:00 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 7:00 p.m. PT, presented by Toyota (T-Mobile Arena)

Friday, October 6

-Practice, 11:30 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

-Team travels to Los Angeles, California

Saturday, October 7

-Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings, 1:00 p.m. PT (Crypto.com Arena)

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were established by founding partners Bill Foley and his family and the Maloof family. The Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.