Golden Knights Surpass Flames, 5-4

Golden Knights become first team in NHL to reach 20 wins on the season

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (20-5-5) defeated the Calgary Flames (11-15-3), 5-4, in overtime on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
Six minutes into the first period, MacKenzie Weegar opened scoring for the night to put the Flames up 1-0. Chandler Stephenson answered for Vegas with a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1 at 13:33 of the period. In the middle frame, Nazem Kadri added to the Flames' score with an early goal. Three minutes later, Ivan Barbashev netted his sixth of the season to tie the game at 2-2. Yegor Sharangovich pushed the Flames back ahead as he scored with two minutes left in the second. Six minutes into the third, Mark Stone tied the game at 3-3 with his power-play goal. With three minutes left in regulation, William Karlsson netted his 13th goal to give the Golden Knights 4-3 lead. Sharangovich scored his second of the night to tie the game at 4-4 with one minute left in regulation. Stone found the back of the net a minute into overtime to secure the 5-4 win for Vegas.

TOP PERFORMERS
Mark Stone: Stone had his second four-point night of the season with two goals and two assists on the night.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault had three assists and four shots on goal.

Chandler Stephenson: Stephenson continued his goal streak with three goals in three games.

William Karlsson: Karlsson had a two-point (1G, 1A) evening and had five shots on goal. 

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
Ivan Barbashev has seven points  in his last seven games.

Four players had multipoint nights: Stephenson, Stone, Karlsson and Marchessault.

This is the seventh game this season that the Golden Knights have scored two power-play goals.

With the win, the Golden Knights became the first team to reach 20 wins this season. 

BECAUSE VGK WON…
When the Golden Knights win, you win! Get 31% off menu priced pizzas at Pizza Hut the day after every win using code VGKWINS on PizzaHut.com.

ATTENDANCE: 17,814

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights continue their homestand on Friday against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340 or Deportes Vegas 1460.

