Golden Knights Surge Past Devils, 3-1, in Sunday Matinee

The Vegas Golden Knights (36-24-7) defeated the New Jersey Devils (32-32-4), 3-1, on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After two scoreless periods, the New Jersey Devils found the back of the net 38 seconds into the third period. William Carrier tied the game for Vegas as he deflected the puck past the past the blocker of Jake Allen 2:57 into the final frame. Jack Eichel tallied the go-ahead goal, skating through four Devils defenseman to put the puck in the net from the slot. William Karlsson potted the empty-net goal for the 3-1 final.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel scored the go-ahead goal for the Vegas victory.

William Carrier: Carrier tallied the game-tying goal to get the Golden Knights on the board.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin earned his second multi-point game (2A) as a member of the Golden Knights.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 20 of 21 shots on goal to backstop the team to a win.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Both Ben Hutton and Ivan Barbashev played in their 500th career NHL games.

Alex Pietrangelo (1A) factored on the game-tying goal and boosted his career assists with Vegas to 118. Only three players have more assists with the Golden Knights since Pietrangelo joined the club: Chandler Stephenson (139), Shea Theodore (132) and Mark Stone (119).

Jack Eichel scored his 10th career game-winning goal with the Golden Knights. Only three other Golden Knights players have recorded a double-digit total since Eichel joined the team: Chandler Stephenson (12), Jonathan Marchessault (11) and Nicolas Roy (10).

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena in their second matchup of the homestand.

