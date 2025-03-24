Golden Knights Strike Lightning, 4-2, for Third Straight Win at Home

The Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-8) defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning (40-25-5), 4-2, to sweep their three-game homestand on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Late in the first period, Nicolas Roy scored on the power play to give Vegas a 1-0 lead. Tomas Hertl extended Vegas’ advantage 2-0 with his 31st goal of the season just 2:31 later. In the final minute of the first period, Jack Eichel scored on a one-timer to make it 3-0. Tampa Bay scored the only goal in the second period and Vegas carried the 3-1 lead into the third period. With 2:48 left in the game, Nicolas Hague potted an empty-netter to bring the Golden Knights' lead up to 4-1. Nikita Kucherov scored a goal to bring Tampa within two, however, it was not enough as Vegas secured the 4-2 victory. Ilya Samsonov stopped 35-of-37 shots on goal to secure the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS

Nicolas Roy: Roy notched his 11th goal of the year and has recorded goals in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl notched his 31st goal of the season and has seven points (4G, 3A) in his last five games.

Ilya Samsonov: Samsonov owned a .946 save percentage to earn his 16th win of the season and improve his record to 16-9-3.

Nicolas Hague: Hague scored his fifth goal of the season to match a career-high.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Since Feb. 22, the Golden Knights have posted an 8-1-0 record at home and have outscored their opponents 40-18.

Eichel’s 23rd goal of the season extended his home point streak to eight games. Eichel has tallied 15 points (3G, 12A) during that stretch and is tied for the second-most home points by any NHL player since the 4Nations Face-Off break.

The Golden Knights (42-20-8) recorded their 92nd point in their 70th game of the 2024-25 season to tie the 2022-23 season for their second most through as many contests in a season. Their most is 95, set in 2017-18 (45-20-5, 95 points).

ATTENDANCE: 17,906

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights will begin a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.