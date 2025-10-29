Golden Knights Rise Above Hurricanes with a 6-3 Victory

The Vegas Golden Knights (6-1-3) beat the Carolina Hurricanes (6-3-0), 6-3, in the final game of the road trip on Tuesday at Lenovo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Four minutes into play, Andrei Svechnikov scored his first goal of the season on a Carolina power play to give the Hurricanes an early 1-0 lead. Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner set up a pass behind the Carolina net for Pavel Dorofeyev, who evened the score with a backhanded shot at 6:27 in the first frame. With two minutes remaining in the opening period, Dorofeyev hit a power-play one-timer into the back of the net to give Vegas a one-goal lead going into the second period. With eight minutes remaing in the second period, Jordan Martinook capitalized on a breakaway to even the score at two. Early in the final frame, Logan Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead on a goal off the odd-man rush. Cole Reinhardt rushed up ice and sent the puck to Brett Howden, who tapped in the game-tying goal with 14 minutes remaining in regulation. With five minutes left in the final frame, Ivan Barbashev passed to Eichel, who notched a breakaway goal. Eichel tallied his second goal of the night from the slot, set up by Barbashev and Marner, to make the score 5-3. Hertl found the empty net to secure the 6-3 win for Vegas. Akira Schmid turned aside 21-of-24 shots to earn the win in net.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel registered two goals and one assist adding to a total of 19 points in 10 games (8G, 11A) to lead the NHL.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev scored a pair of goals to add on to his league-leading nine goals this season.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl recorded an empty net goal and one helper to push his total to nine points (4G, 5A).

Brett Howden: Howden tallied the game-tying goal, recording his second goal of the season.

Mitch Marner: Marner picked up two helpers, registering double-digit assists (10) this season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

Pavel Dorofeyev set a franchise record as the first Golden Knight to reach nine goals through ten games.

Jack Eichel tied Shea Theodore for seventh most game-winning goals (16) in frnachise history. Eichel also became the second player in Golden Knights history to record three points on his birthday (Dorofeyev, Oct. 26, 2024).

Ivan Barbashev recorded his 3rd multi-point performance in the past five games, including his second against Carolina.

The Golden Knights recorded their fourth comeback game of the season, tied for second most among all teams.

WHEN VGK WINS, YOU WIN!

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights begin a six-game home stand, starting with a matchup against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday at 1 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on The Spot-Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.