Golden Knights Rally for 5-4 Win Against Kraken in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-23-7) downed the Seattle Kraken (28-24-12) in a 5-4 overtime contest on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Andre Burakovsky opened the scoring at 4:14 of the second to give Seattle a 1-0 lead. Jonathan Marchessault's power-play goal tied the game before Pavel Dorofeyev gave Vegas its first lead of the night with five minutes left in the middle frame. Seattle tallied three goals in the first 12 minutes of the third period to take a 4-2 lead, but William Karlsson's goal with 7:37 to play brought the Golden Knights back to within one. With 17 seconds to go in regulation, Marchessault scored his second goal of the night to send the game to overtime. Jack Eichel finished the game off 3:01 into overtime as he burst by the Seattle defense to wire home the game-winning goal and lift the Golden Knights to the 5-4 win.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded three points (1G, 2A) including the overtime winner over the Kraken.

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault's multi-goal night (2G) was his ninth of the season.

William Karlsson: Karlsson recorded two points (1G, 1A) to help lead the Golden Knights past the Kraken.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Dorofeyev tallied his second goal in as many games to take the lead in the second period.

Adin Hill: Hill backstopped the Golden Knights with 26 saves as Vegas earned its second win in a row.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHTJack Eichel tallied his 200th career goal and hit the 20-goal mark in a single season for the seventh time in his career.

Jonathan Marchessault is the first Golden Knight in franchise history with five goals in a two-game span.

With the his victory in Seattle on Tuesday, Adin Hill improved to 17-8-2 on the season, earning a new career-high in wins.

The Vegas Golden Knights earned their fifth straight win at Climate Pledge Arena.

Tuesday's win is Vegas' first victory this season after being down by two goals in the third period.

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights finish out their two-game road trip against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at Scotiabank Saddledome. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340