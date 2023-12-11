Golden Knights Outlast Sharks with 5-4 Shootout Win

The Vegas Golden Knights (19-5-5) secured a 5-4 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks (8-17-3) on Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Mario Ferraro put the Sharks on the board 30 seconds into the first period and they carried that lead into the first intermission. In the middle frame, Jonathan Marchessault evened the score before Chandler Stephenson's power-play goal gave Vegas its first lead of the night, 2-1. Brayden McNabb scored 1:43 into the third to give the Golden Knights a two-goal lead, but Mike Hoffman answered two minutes later to make it a 3-2 game. After Marchessault scored his second of the night, the Sharks used goals from Calen Addison and Hoffman to tie the game and force overtime. After a scoreless overtime, Jack Eichel and Marchessault scored in the shootout to solidify the 5-4 win for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS

Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault scored twice for his fourth multi-goal game of the year.

Chandler Stephenson: Stephenson recorded a two-point night (1G, 1A) and now has goals in back-to-back games.

Jiri Patera: Patera made 35 saves in his first Golden Knights start this season.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT

The Golden Knights had 10 players record two or more shots on net. Marchessault led the way with six shots.

Patera earned his first win of the season and improved to 3-0-0 in his NHL career.

Marchessault took over as the team's leading goal scorer with his 13th and 14th tallies of the season.

Eichel extended his point streak to seven games (4G, 8A) with his assist in the third period. This is his longest point streak since the end of last regular season (9GP, 12PTS).

BECAUSE VGK WON...

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights continue their four-game home stand against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.