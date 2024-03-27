Golden Knights Fall to Predators, 5-4, in Overtime 

The Vegas Golden Knights (39-25-8) were defeated by the Nashville Predators (43-25-4), 5-4, in overtime on Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The Golden Knights tallied the first goal of the game as Ivan Barbashev beat Nashville netminder Juuse Saros just 2:45 into regulation. Vegas grabbed the 2-0 lead 2:23 later as Brett Howden capitalized on a turnover and put it in the open net. Shea Theodore potted Vegas' third goal late in the first as the Golden Knights carried a 3-0 lead into the break. Nashville managed to find the back of the net at 14:33 of the middle frame, but William Karlsson restored the three-goal lead for the Golden Knights tapping the puck in from the right post with less than a minute left in the period. Nashville scored three goals in the third period, including one on the power play, to tie the game at four to send it to overtime. Roman Josi ended it 40 seconds into overtime and the Predators skated away with two points.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head to Manitoba to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Canada Life Centre. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

