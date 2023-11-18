News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 16, 2023
Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base

Kolesar Proud of VGK's Involvement with Nellis Air Force Base
Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0

Golden Knights Fall to Capitals, 3-0
Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo

Lawless: Catching up with Alex Pietrangelo
Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win

Martinez, Hill Lift Golden Knights Past Sharks in 5-0 Shutout Win
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 10, 2023
Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 

Vegas Golden Knights Announce Details of Military Appreciation Knight on Friday, November 10 
Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1

Golden Knights Fall to Kings, 4-1
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Champs to Visit White House Nov. 13

Champs Set to Visit White House Nov. 13
Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling

Lawless: An Unfamiliar Feeling
Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season

Golden Knights Fall to Ducks, 4-2, in First Regulation Loss of the Season
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 5, 2023
Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games

Golden Knights Shut Out Avalanche, 7-0, to Extend Point Streak to 12 Games
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 4, 2023
Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard

Foley Honored by Nevada Army National Guard
Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community

Jack Eichel: Champion on the Ice and in the Community
Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Vegas Golden Knights to Host Food Drive on Toshiba Plaza Before Game on Wednesday, Nov. 8

Golden Knights Fall to Flyers, 4-3 in Overtime

Golden Knights head to Pittsburgh on Sunday for game two of the back-to-back

_Pizza-Hut-Game-Recap-Recovered
By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-1) lost to the Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1) on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
With five minutes left in the first, Owen Tippett opened the scoring for the afternoon, to put the Philadelphia Flyers ahead 1-0. One minute into the second, Tyson Foerster capitalized on the power play to extend Philadelphia’s lead to 2-0. Three minutes later, William Karlsson puts Vegas on the board, bringing the score to 2-1. With five minutes left in the second, Jonathan Marchessault converted on a spinning shot to tie the game. Twenty-five seconds later, Sean Walker answered quickly to push the Flyers ahead, 3-2. Marchessault scored his second of the game on the power play to once again tie up the game at 3-3 in the final minute of the middle frame. After a scoreless third period, the game headed into overtime. A minute into overtime, Sean Couturier scored his fourth of the season to win the game for the Flyers, 4-3.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins for game two of the back-to-back on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.