Golden Knights Fall to Flyers, 4-3 in Overtime

The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-1) lost to the Philadelphia Flyers (9-7-1) on Saturday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

With five minutes left in the first, Owen Tippett opened the scoring for the afternoon, to put the Philadelphia Flyers ahead 1-0. One minute into the second, Tyson Foerster capitalized on the power play to extend Philadelphia’s lead to 2-0. Three minutes later, William Karlsson puts Vegas on the board, bringing the score to 2-1. With five minutes left in the second, Jonathan Marchessault converted on a spinning shot to tie the game. Twenty-five seconds later, Sean Walker answered quickly to push the Flyers ahead, 3-2. Marchessault scored his second of the game on the power play to once again tie up the game at 3-3 in the final minute of the middle frame. After a scoreless third period, the game headed into overtime. A minute into overtime, Sean Couturier scored his fourth of the season to win the game for the Flyers, 4-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Golden Knights are headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins for game two of the back-to-back on Sunday at 3 p.m. PT. Tune in on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+ or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.