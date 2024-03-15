Golden Knights Fall to Flames, 4-1

Vegas looks ahead to New Jersey Devils matchup

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (35-24-7) dropped their matchup against the Calgary Flames (32-29-5), 4-1, on Thursday night at Scotiabank Saddledome.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless 38 minutes, a Flames turnover led to Anthony Mantha netting his first goal as a Golden Knight at 2:04 in the second, giving Vegas a 1-0 lead. Four minutes into the third, Calgary tied the game before tallying three additional goals to win the game, 4-1.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights head back to The Fortress to take on the New Jersey Devils on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. PT. Tune in on TNT or listen live on the Vegas Golden Knights Radio Network on 98.9/1340.

