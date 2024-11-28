Golden Knights Fall in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Avalanche

Golden Knights leave Colorado with one point after five rounds of a shootout.

GettyImages-2186579902
By Camryn DiCostanzo

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-3) took home seven points from their five-game road trip after falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche (13-10-0) on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first, the Golden Knights struck first with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev from the front of the net to give Vegas the 1-0 lead 13:09 into the second period. The Avalanche answered 33 seconds later and the second period ended in a 1-1 tie. The third period went scoreless, sending the game into overtime, where the Golden Knights started a man-down. The Golden Knights and Avalanche took it to a shootout, where Colorado won it, 2-1, in five rounds. Despite the loss, Adin Hill stood strong with 33 saves.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights head back home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 5:30 PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

Related Content

Reminder: Holiday Shopping Kicks Off with Gold Friday on November 29

Overcoming The Odds: Vegas Storms Back to Top Philadelphia

VGK@COL: Dorofeyev scores goal against Alexandar Georgiev

News Feed

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 27, 2024

Overcoming The Odds: Vegas Storms Back to Top Philadelphia

Golden Knights Complete Comeback to Beat Flyers, 5-4, in Shootout

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 25, 2024

Vegas' Five Goal Second Period Leads To A 6-2 Victory Over Canadiens

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 23, 2024

Learn to Skate Program Continues to Have A Massive Impact on Skating in the Las Vegas Valley

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Forward Brett Howden to Five-Year Contract Extension

Bruce Cassidy Secures 400th Career NHL Win as Vegas Downs Ottawa, 3-2

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 21, 2024

Golden Knights Blanked by Maple Leafs, 3-0

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 20, 2024

Vegas Comes Up Short Against Washington in 5-2 Loss

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2024

Golden Knights Sweep Fathers Trip with 4-2 Triumph Over Utah

Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Brayden McNabb to Three-Year Contract Extension

Morning Skate Report: Nov. 15, 2024

Fathers Trip Magic Continues As Vegas Defeats Anaheim, 3-2