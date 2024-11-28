Golden Knights Fall in 2-1 Shootout Loss to Avalanche

The Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-3) took home seven points from their five-game road trip after falling 2-1 in a shootout to the Colorado Avalanche (13-10-0) on Wednesday night at Ball Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

After a scoreless first, the Golden Knights struck first with a goal from Pavel Dorofeyev from the front of the net to give Vegas the 1-0 lead 13:09 into the second period. The Avalanche answered 33 seconds later and the second period ended in a 1-1 tie. The third period went scoreless, sending the game into overtime, where the Golden Knights started a man-down. The Golden Knights and Avalanche took it to a shootout, where Colorado won it, 2-1, in five rounds. Despite the loss, Adin Hill stood strong with 33 saves.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights head back home to face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday at 5:30 PT at T-Mobile Arena. Watch the game on Vegas 34, stream on KnightTime+, or listen live on FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.